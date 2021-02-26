Israeli Forces Arrest 11 Palestinians, Including Police Officer

The Israeli army yesterday arrested 11 Palestinians, including a police officer, after raiding and ransacking their homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its soldiers had arrested a number of Palestinians in the West Bank and referred them for investigation for “participating in popular resistance actions” against Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers.

Israel arrests 450 Palestinians and demolished 58 buildings in the West Bank and Jerusalem in January https://t.co/hcnuyhnaxp — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #FreePalestinianStudents (@jncatron) February 25, 2021

Israeli media outlets reported that one of the detainees was a Palestinian police officer from the town of Usarin, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army arrested Yusef Al-Natour from Tulkarm, Muhammad Abu Zahir from the village of Abu Shkheidem, northwest of Ramallah, and Mahdi Bushnaq from the village of Rummana, west of Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces also arrested Yazan Al-Kurdi from Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and Hashem Al-Sharif and Muayyad Banat from the Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

On a weekly basis, the Israeli Army arrests minors in the occupied West Bank. They are tried in military courts where the conviction rate is over 95% https://t.co/7kCZtoemLd https://t.co/07CIWAmWAZ — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) February 23, 2021

In the occupied city of Jerusalem, Israeli forces arrested Saif Muzhir, Muhammad Yusef Al-Shu’ani, and Muhammad Murad Al-Shu’ani, after raiding their homes in the Qalandiya refugee camp, as well as Anwar Sami Ubaid from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)