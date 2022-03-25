Jewish Settlers Torch Mosque in Occupied West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers on Thursday set fire in parts of a mosque in the village of Zeita Jamma’in, south of Nablus, according to local sources and Palestinian media.

Israeli news website Kan also reported on the news, quoting a Palestinian source as saying that a group of settlers had thrown a “highly flammable substance at the entrance of the local mosque.”

“The extremist settlers have scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a house nearby the mosque,” the sources pointed out.

Palestinians continuously hold the Israeli police responsible for these dangerous attacks, in light of their leniency and disregard for such issues, especially with Arabs.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)