John Oliver Accuses Israel of ‘War Crimes’ in Gaza

In his Sunday ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode, John Oliver openly accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza.
“One side has suffered over ten times the casualties,” Oliver said, “something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it.”
Western discourse is shifting before our eyes! @LastWeekTonight #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4xYcqEkjQe
— American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) May 17, 2021
“For the record,” he continued, “destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime”.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
