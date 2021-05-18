John Oliver Accuses Israel of ‘War Crimes’ in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In his Sunday ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode, John Oliver openly accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza.

“One side has suffered over ten times the casualties,” Oliver said, “something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it.”

“For the record,” he continued, “destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)