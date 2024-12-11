Israeli Ceasefire Violations – Lebanese Army to Deploy Troops at Border

Israeli tanks at the Lebanese border. (Photo: video grab)

The Lebanese army was preparing to enter neighborhoods in al-Khiam as part of the first phase of its deployment in the border area.

The Lebanese Army will be deploying its troops in the southern border towns of al-Khiam, Ain Arab, and Hammams, according to the Al Mayadeen news channel on Wednesday.

In addition to securing the area, the channel said, troops will clear unexploded ordnance and confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Its bulldozers are also ready to enter the northern part of the town, while the army’s engineering teams prepare to move and deploy in surrounding areas.

These teams will enter northern Al-Khiam with bulldozers to clear roads, inspect remnants of missiles, shells, and unexploded ordnance, and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces before the rest of the tasked army units are deployed.

According to a Press TV report on Sunday, the Lebanese cabinet approved a plan for the troops’ deployment.

Ceasefire Violations

Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement by bombing border villages along the border, reported Al Mayadeen.

On Tuesday, two Israeli missiles targeted a vehicle near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring four soldiers, the report said, citing the army.

Lebanese Minister of Labor Mustafa Bayram told Al Mayadeen that Israel is not adhering to the ceasefire and that the matter is currently in the hands of the Lebanese government and the Quintet Committee, the report noted.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes killed six people in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation just 10 days after a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel took effect.

New Ceasefire Violations – Israeli Strikes Target Crossings between Lebanon, Syria

The truce, implemented on November 27, aimed to end a devastating war that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)

