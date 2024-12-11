By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities also issued new and renewed administrative detention orders against 36 Palestinian detainees, according to Palestinian prisoner organizations.

Israeli forces have detained dozens of Palestinians from various towns across the West Bank, amid military incursions into the occupied territory.

In the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), located in the southern West Bank, 15 Palestinians were detained, while 17 were detained in the city of Jericho on Wednesday, reported Al-Mayadeen.

In the northern West Bank, one individual was detained in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, and two others were detained in Nablus.

Israeli occupation forces fire tear gas canisters during their raid on the village of Madma, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/7TdwCgUyOt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 11, 2024

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said that Israeli authorities issued new and renewed administrative detention orders against 36 Palestinian detainees, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In a statement, PPS and the Commission published the names of detainees who received new and renewed detention orders, without charge or trial. The period of detentions varied between three to six months.

Clashes with Troops

Clashes erupted as Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Madama, south of Nablus, with the army firing live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs. The raid followed the closure, on Tuesday, of three key entrances to the village by Israeli forces with mounds of earth, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

⭕ Among those kidnapped by zionist terrorists during their relentless raids on the cities of the West Bank: 1. Palestinian child Basil Shraim, forcefully taken from his home in the city of Qalqilya. / pic.twitter.com/SFPKNPGI9c — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) December 11, 2024

The blocked roads connect Madama to the nearby village of Asira al-Qibliya, the Al-Murabba’a military checkpoint and the village of Burin. In recent days, Madama has been subjected to a series of similar raids, leading to frequent confrontations between villagers and Israeli forces, said WAFA.

The Israeli army also stormed the town of Burqa in Nablus.

Incursions also took place in the towns of Silwad and Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, as well as in the village of Marda in the Salfit district, where Israeli forces used sonic grenades.

Settler Raids

Illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli forces, also raided the homes of Palestinian residents in Massafer Yatta, south of Hebron, reported WAFA.

Israeli settler militias storm the village of Susya in the Masafer Yatta region, south of occupied Hebron. pic.twitter.com/BDsuBh0TuP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 11, 2024

WAFA said they raided several houses in the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta and searched homes, sheep pens and surroundings, spreading fear and panic among children and women.

Youth Killed

Israeli authorities also seized 94 dunums of agricultural land in Beit Jala, west of Beit Lahm in the southern West Bank. Palestinian media reported the confiscation as part of ongoing settlement expansion efforts, Al-Mayadeen reported.

On Monday, Palestinian Authority ‘security forces’ shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

In video footage shared on social media, Rehbi al-Shalabi, reportedly 17 years old, was seen coming to a halt on a motorbike, a few meters away from the PA forces in a security vehicle. PA forces open fire at al-Shalabi who immediately falls off his bike. His brother was also injured in the shooting.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in a statement condemned what it called the cold-blooded killing of an innocent citizen … as witnessed in the circulated video. The Brigades said it showed how PA Security Forces “executed him in cold blood, mimicking the actions of the criminal enemy soldiers against our people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, WAFA)