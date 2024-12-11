UNGA to Vote on ‘Unconditional, Permanent’ Ceasefire Resolution for Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The resolution urges “an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” and also calls for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

NEW: @Palestine_UN tabled two #UNGA draft resolutions this evening to be voted on December 11, when the Emergency Special Session on #Palestine resumes. The first one focuses on #Gaza and demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire as well as immediate…

Although non-binding, the resolution further demands “immediate access” to extensive humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population, particularly in the heavily blockaded northern region.

The United States previously vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, accusing other council members of dismissing efforts to find a compromise.

The 15-member council voted on a resolution proposed by the ten non-permanent members, which called for an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” and demanded the release of captives.

The US was the sole member to oppose the resolution, using its veto power as a permanent Council member to block it, Al Mayadeen reported.

The November veto marked the fourth time that the US had done so.

‘Bleeding Heart of Palestine’

During the 10th Emergency Special Session of the Assembly last week, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said “Gaza today is the bleeding heart of Palestine and open, painful wound for the human family”

“Stop the genocide,” he said, “end this illegal colonial occupation and apartheid regime tormenting the Palestinian people.”

Read the statement by H.E. Minister Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Tenth Emergency Special Session of the United Nations of the General Assembly, 4 December 2024

Calling for an end to the “impunity”, Mansour stated that,

“(The) images of our children burning in tents, with no food in their bellies and no hopes and no horizon for the future, and after having endured pain and loss for more than a year, should haunt the conscience of the world and prompt action to end this nightmare.”

He appealed “for your support for the important resolutions before you and for action to implement them to create a different reality that the horrific scenario Israel insists on imposing.”

“We appeal to this General Assembly to rise to its historic responsibilities to act,” the ambassador added.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH OFFICIAL: The bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army at dawn exacerbated the deterioration of conditions in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and led to damage to the water and oxygen network inside it.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,758 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 106,134 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

