Jordan’s King Abdullah Meets Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz in Amman

January 6, 2022 Blog, News
Jordan's King Abdullah meets with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Amman. (Photo: Benny Gantz Twitter page)

Jordan’s King Abdullah met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The Jordanian royal court said the meeting covered “a number of bilateral issues, and ways to increase security and stability in the region”, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

King Abdullah underscored the “necessity of maintaining a comprehensive calm in the Palestinian territories and of taking all the required steps for that”.

This should be done with the aim of “finding a real horizon for achieving a just and complete peace on the basis of the two-state solution”.

Israel and Jordan recently began holding public and covert meetings again after a period of tense relations under right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s new coalition government, a disparate coalition with fellow right-winger Naftali Bennett at its helm, took power last June.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*