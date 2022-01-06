Jordan’s King Abdullah Meets Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz in Amman

Jordan’s King Abdullah met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.
The Jordanian royal court said the meeting covered “a number of bilateral issues, and ways to increase security and stability in the region”, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
King Abdullah underscored the “necessity of maintaining a comprehensive calm in the Palestinian territories and of taking all the required steps for that”.
This should be done with the aim of “finding a real horizon for achieving a just and complete peace on the basis of the two-state solution”.
Israel and Jordan recently began holding public and covert meetings again after a period of tense relations under right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel’s new coalition government, a disparate coalition with fellow right-winger Naftali Bennett at its helm, took power last June.
(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)
