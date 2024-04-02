‘Completely Unacceptable’ – UK Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Aid Workers’ Killing in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The British foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that its country summoned the Israeli ambassador over the killing of aid workers in Gaza, Reuters news agency reported.

“I set out the Government’s unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals,” Britain’s Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said in a statement.

“I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability.”

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on his X account that he spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to emphasize that the killings were “completely unacceptable”.

“Israel must urgently explain how this happened and make major changes to ensure safety of aid workers on the ground,” Cameron said in the X post.

What Happened

Seven aid workers with the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed on Monday by an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip.

Six foreigners were among the victims when their vehicle was hit as it was leaving its Deir al-Balah warehouse after unloading over 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea, WCK said in a statement.

The seven killed were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine, the organization said in a statement.

According to WCK, the team “was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle”, when the attack occurred.

“Despite coordinating movements with the IDF (Israeli Army – PC), the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse (in central Gaza), where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Tuesday the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli army attack in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,916 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,494 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)