‘Nothing to Do’ – Gaza Ceasefire a Priority, but Iran Reserves Right to Respond

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran reiterated on Friday that, although implementing a ceasefire in Gaza is a priority, Tehran has the right to defend itself, Mehr news agency reported.

In response to a question about whether Iran would delay its response to Israel until next week’s ceasefire talks regarding Gaza, the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations emphasized that establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza is its priority.

“Any agreement that Hamas accepts will be accepted by us,” the mission said.

The mission also asserted that Iran’s national security and sovereignty had been violated by the recent Israeli actions, justifying their right to legitimate defense, which they clarified was separate from the Gaza ceasefire discussions.

“Our national security and sovereignty have been violated during the recent terrorist act of the Israeli regime. We have the right to legitimate defense and this has nothing to do with the Gaza ceasefire,” the mission said.

However, the mission expressed hope that their response would be timed in a way that would not undermine a potential ceasefire.

“We hope that our response will be completed on time and in a way that does not harm the possible ceasefire,” it said.

Regarding communication between Iran and the United States, the Iranian mission reportedly confirmed the existence of both direct and intermediary official channels for message transmission, while noting that both parties prefer to keep the details confidential.

Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Palestinian political leader and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, was assassinated in Tehran in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian Fars News Agency reported on August 1 that Haniyeh was assassinated by an airborne projectile that struck his residence, causing damage to its roof and windows.

The agency added that initial investigations have determined Israel was responsible for planning and executing the assassination of Haniyeh.

The New York Times has also reported that US officials privately acknowledged Israel’s involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which occurred on Wednesday. Despite this, Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident and has refused to comment on it.

High-ranking Iranian officials vowed to respond appropriately, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, warning that by assassinating Haniyeh, the Israeli regime had set the stage for severe repercussions.

(PC, Mehr)