Journalists’ Massacre in Nuseirat – Five Killed in Targeted Strike on Broadcast Vehicle

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The channel said in a statement that the five were killed “while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty,” describing the incident as “a crime added to the series of crimes committed by the occupation against Palestinian journalists.”

Five journalists from Al-Quds Today channel were killed at dawn on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the channel’s external broadcast vehicle in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with airstrikes in various areas of the Strip.

In a statement, the channel mourned the five journalists and identified them as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna, and Muhammad Al-Ladah.

Al-Quds Today also broadcast a video clip showing its photographer in the central Gaza Strip, Ayman Al-Jadi, celebrating the birth of his first child, just hours before his death.

The moment a marked press vehicle was targeted by Israeli occupation forces in central Gaza, killing five Palestinian journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel while they were asleep inside. pic.twitter.com/q6F93q2A9Q — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2024

Eyewitnesses reported that a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft directly hit the external broadcast vehicle, which was parked in front of Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat camp, resulting in the deaths of the five workers and the complete destruction of the vehicle.

The Gaza Government Media Office announced in a statement that more than 201 journalists have been killed since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The Media Office strongly condemned the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the “Israeli” occupation.

It called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes.

🚨“I’ve invited my colleagues for dinner tonight, 25.12.2024, while my wife is about to give birth to our first child.” Last video of journalist Ayman Al-Jadi and his four colleagues before being killed in an Israeli airstrike on their press car in #Gaza‼️ NO WORDS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0TxCzPSMps — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) December 26, 2024

More Massacres

Meanwhile, Quds News Network reported that occupation forces launched a raid targeting a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense in Gaza stated that its crews had recovered the bodies of five dead and injured people from a building belonging to the Dahshan family, which was targeted by the occupation forces near Al-Nour Stadium in the Sabra area, south of Gaza City.

Five people were killed, and 20 others injured, in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Medics warned that the death toll could rise as many people remain trapped under the rubble.

A Palestinian casualty and other injured individuals arrived at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after the occupation forces targeted a group of residents on Al-Maghribi Street, east of Gaza City.

The occupation forces opened fire continuously from vehicles and drones toward the southeastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, coinciding with the sound of an explosion in the city.

Can you truly celebrate the holidays when there’s a genocide in the holy land? This is Gaza on Christmas. More war crimes. pic.twitter.com/idW3h561gm — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) December 25, 2024

Local sources reported an explosion following the bombing of residential buildings in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, and that the Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike targeting Jabaliya Al-Balad.

Sources added that casualties occurred as a result of the occupation bombing a house on the old Gaza Street in Jabaliya Al-Balad.

The Al-Awda Hospital reported that the occupation forces detonated a booby-trapped robot next to the hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, north of the Strip.

Additionally, local sources said that a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital was injured when Israeli occupation forces detonated a robot in front of the hospital.

Shrapnel from the explosion reportedly reached the surgical departments and patients’ rooms.

In the south, an Israeli helicopter fired on the city of Rafah.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,803 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, QNN)