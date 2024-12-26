Three Infants Die from Cold in Gaza – Israel’s War on Children Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three infants have died in the Gaza Strip in the last 48 hours due to cold temperatures and deteriorating living conditions, according to official Palestinian sources.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the director general of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, wrote in a post on X that Sila Mahmoud al-Faseeh “froze to death from the extreme cold in the tents located on the beach in Mawasi Khan Yunis, in the area declared by the Israeli occupation as a ‘temporary safe humanitarian zone for displaced persons.’

In a video accompanying the post, Sila’s father, Mahmoud, is seen holding her small, lifeless body wrapped in white shrouds.

“She woke up at four in the morning and breastfed and everything seemed perfectly fine,” Sila’s father said.

“In the morning when (my wife) was going to breastfeed her again, we found her completely blue with blood coming out of her mouth from the cold,” he continued.

سيلا محمود الفصيح، تجمّدت من البرد القارس في الخيام الموجودة على شاطئ البحر في مواصي خان يونس، في المنطقة التي أعلنها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي “منطقة إنسانية آمنة مؤقتة للنازحين”. Sila Mahmoud Al-Faseeh, froze to death from the extreme cold in the tents located on the beach in Mawasi… pic.twitter.com/LTIQh6utnQ — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) December 25, 2024

Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra, head of pediatrics and obstetrics at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, confirmed to CNN that at least three infants, including a three-day-old and a one-month-old, had died in the last two days.

War on Children

Dr. Al-Bursh stated on Wednesday that the total death toll of children has surpassed 17,600 since the war began.

For his part, Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, emphasized on Wednesday the staggering rate of child fatalities, saying, “One child gets killed every hour.”

“These are not numbers. These are lives cut short,” he added.

The UN agency highlighted the enduring impact on surviving children, stating, “Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally.”

Children in Gaza face severe deprivation, with limited access to education and normalcy, UNRWA noted.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,803 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)