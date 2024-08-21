Just Meters Away – Resistance Roundup – Day 320

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a video today showing an attack it carried out against Israeli occupation soldiers in the Tel Al-Sultan area, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video showed Qassam fighters destroying two Tiger troop carriers, one from the window of a house and the other on a street in a destroyed residential area.

Both operations were carried out from a very short distance of mere meters away.

The Al-Qassam fighters also targeted a house where an Israeli force was holed up. The video showed the soldiers being clearly spotted in the window and balcony of the house before being bombarded with an anti-bunker and anti-personnel TPG canister.

In the same video, Al-Qassam fighters were shown shelling the occupying forces with mortars from inside a house destroyed by the war.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed detonating the entrance of a tunnel, which was pre-rigged with an explosive device in a Zionist force that advanced to the place, causing them to be killed and wounded west of the Al-Hawuzin area, west of Hamad Town, in the north of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkvah tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam published footage of an operation targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the combat axes in Tal Al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. pic.twitter.com/A6decz7JWt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against Israeli enemy army positions and deployments along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 21-08-2024, as follows:

“1. After monitoring and tracking Israeli enemy forces, and upon spotting a group of their soldiers moving around the Zarit barracks, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells.

The logistical base of Tsnobar in the occupied Syrian Golan was targeted with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack on the Bekaa region. At 08:15, a target at the Hadab Yaroun site was struck with an attack drone, hitting it directly in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Beit Lif. At 09:30, the Hadab Yaroun site was targeted with artillery shells. Aerial attacks with swarms of attack drones were launched on the northern corps’ reserve headquarters and the logistics base of the Galilee Division in Amiad, targeting command centers and the positions of officers and soldiers, hitting their targets accurately, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack on the Bekaa region. After tracking and monitoring enemy forces at the Abbasiya site, an Islamic Resistance fighter spotted a Merkava tank and targeted it with a guided missile, hitting it directly. At 14:20, the Ramim barracks (a battalion command post currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade) were targeted with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack and assassination in the town of Beit Lif. At 14:45, the positions of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Misgav Am site were targeted with rocket weapons, hitting them directly. At 14:45, the Malikiyah site was targeted with artillery shells. At 17:50, the surveillance equipment at the Birkat Risha site was targeted with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. At 18:35, the Zarit barracks were targeted with artillery shells, hitting them directly. At 19:10, the Ramot Naftali barracks were targeted with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, hitting them directly. At 21:40, the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Zaoura were targeted with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)