Lack of Political Decisions – Israeli National Security Officer Resigns

Yoram Hamo, a senior Israeli official responsible for defense policy and strategic planning at the National Security Council, has stepped down, according to a report by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

KAN reported that Hamo resigned due to dissatisfaction with the lack of political decisions concerning future operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli National Security Council has claimed that Hamo had already planned to resign months ago for personal reasons that were not connected to his public duties.

As for developments related to the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster mentioned that a new strategy had been discussed within the National Security Council and is soon to be reviewed by the Security Cabinet.

This proposed strategy reportedly involves managing civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip from six months up to a year, facilitating essential services through private Arab companies.

The plan also includes transitioning the control of the Gaza Strip to local groups that are not hostile to Israel, according to the channel.

However, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan rebuked Netanyahu in an early morning post on X, saying Abu Dhabi denounced the Israeli leader’s comments.

“The UAE stresses that the Israeli prime minister does not have any legal capacity to take this step, and the UAE refuses to be drawn into any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip,” the Emirati official said in an Arabic post.

Nearly 35,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,971 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

