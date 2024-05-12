‘Making Hitler Jealous’ – Erdogan Condemns Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on Sunday that the tactics used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are so extreme that would even make Hitler jealous.

Erdogan questioned the legitimacy of Israel’s actions in Gaza over recent months during an interview with Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper.

“Is it possible to look at what Israel has inflicted on the people of Gaza for months and see it as legitimate for Israel to bomb hospitals, kill children, oppress civilians, and condemn innocent people to hunger, thirst, and lack of medicine under various excuses? What did Hitler do in the past? He oppressed and killed people in concentration camps,” the Turkish president said.

“Wasn’t Gaza turned into an open-air prison not only after Oct. 7, but also for years beforehand? Weren’t the people there condemned to limited resources for years, almost like a concentration camp? Who is responsible for the most brutal and systematic mass killings in Gaza after Oct. 7?,” Erdogan continued.

BREAKING: 🇹🇷🇮🇱 Turkish President Erdogan: "Netanyahu's methods have reached a level that would make Hitler jealous." pic.twitter.com/Ji86zIH8SJ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 12, 2024

He accused Netanyahu of employing genocidal tactics that would surpass even Hitler’s envy, criticizing Israel’s military actions including targeting ambulances, attacking food distribution centers, and firing upon aid convoys.

“Netanyahu has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods. We are talking about Israel; which targets ambulances, hits food distribution points, and opens fire on aid convoys,” he said.

Cutting Ties

On May 2, Bloomberg News reported, citing two Turkish officials, that Türkiye had ceased all trade activities with Israel.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Minister criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violating agreements by obstructing ports crucial for Israeli trade.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz denounced Erdogan’s actions as dictatorial, accusing him of disregarding the interests of Turkish citizens and businesses, as well as international trade pacts.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” the minister posted on X.

Katz further stated that he has directed the foreign ministry to explore alternative trade options with Turkey, prioritizing domestic production and seeking imports from other nations.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,971 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)