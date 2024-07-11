GAZA LIVE BLOG: Iran Reaffirms Support | Gallant to Be Removed | Massacres in Rafah, Rimal – Day 279

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, received a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, confirming Iran’s continued support for the Palestinian people. According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with his close associates in recent days the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli raids on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,295 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,241 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, July 12, 1:30 pm (Gmt+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers around the Hanita site with rockets, hitting it directly.

ISRAELI RADIO: The recent bombing from Lebanon caused significant damage to the town of Kabri in Upper Galilee.

HAARETZ: A senior official in the office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is being investigated after a journalistic investigation revealed that he was distributing gun licenses illegally.

Thursday, July 12, 1:00 pm (Gmt+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: In cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, we bombed the occupation army’s soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the industrial area southwest of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: A squadron of drones attacked the headquarters of the 146th Division’s artillery battalion south of Capri and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Head of the Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh received a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, confirming Iran’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

Thursday, July 12, 12:00 pm (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Chief Rabbi of the Supreme Rabbinate Council has said that military service for a single young Torah student would be a disaster.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the towns of Naqoura and Tyre Harfa in southern Lebanon.

All the houses of the Shejaiya neighborhood were completely destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and others were wounded as a result of Israeli shelling on Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY INVESTIGATION: What happened in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7 was a disastrous failure.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded several times in areas of Western Galilee and east of Nahariya due to suspected infiltration of drones.

Thursday, July 12, 11:00 am (Gmt+2)

KAN: The Israeli negotiating delegation returned to Israel from Doha.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli raids on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 30 bodies are lying in the streets of the Al-Rimal neighborhood and the industrial and Al-Katiba areas in Gaza City, where the occupation forces’ vehicles had penetrated during the past few days.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 30 bodies are lying in the streets of the Al-Rimal neighborhood and the industrial and Al-Katiba areas in Gaza City, where the occupation forces' vehicles had penetrated during the past few days.

Thursday, July 12, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in 6 towns south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI RADIO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrains from giving a security briefing to opposition leader Yair Lapid and recently canceled two meetings with him.

SMOTRICH: Israeli Army Radio quoted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying that ending the war means that Hamas is still alive and will return within two years to what it was on October 7.

Thursday, July 12, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

UK: Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the Ukraine crisis and the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip with US President Joe Biden.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with his close associates in recent days the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Thursday, July 12, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

UNRWA: Agency buildings were subjected to 453 attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 12, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

SPAIN: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on Western countries not to adopt a policy of “double standards” in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Israel is calling on the people of northern Gaza to head south.

Thursday, July 12, 06:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the center of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 12, 03:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank at dawn on Thursday.

JOHN KIRBY: The United States is cautiously optimistic about the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Thursday, July 12, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targets a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats opened fire towards the shores of Al Zahraa city and Al Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Water desalination stations supplying the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City have stopped working due to a shortage of fuel.

Thursday, July 12, 12:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation intensified its artillery shelling of the Al-Maghraqa area and the northwest of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while warplanes launched a series of new intensive raids on areas west of Gaza City.

FORMER US OFFICIAL: Our country today allows sending bombs to kill innocent people in Gaza.

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu may fire Gallant during the summer.

Wednesday, July 10, 11:30 pm (Gmt+2)

CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that Defense Minister Yoav Galant is no longer part of the coalition, and is discussing whether to remove him from his position during the summer months.

US OFFICIAL: We expressed concern about the use of 2,000-pound bombs before the Rafah operation.

