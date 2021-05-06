Sheikh Jarrah Families: No Compromise has been Reached with Jewish Settlers

Palestinian families facing an imminent Israeli threat of eviction in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah told the Supreme Israeli Court today that no compromise has been reached with Jewish settlers concerning land and house ownership claims by the latter.

Sami Irsheid, the lawyer of Sheikh Jarrah families, said he had submitted to the court a notification that no agreement was made with the settlers concerning their alleged ownership claims, and said the families were waiting for the court’s ruling concerning the matter at any time today or later on.

He added that the families had also submitted a new request for appeal to submit more data on the case to confirm their ownership of their land and homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

On Sunday, the Supreme Israeli Court gave four Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood until Thursday to reach a deal with Jewish settlers regarding the ownership of their homes.

The deal proposed by the court requires the Palestinian families to pay the Israeli settlers to rent their homes until the current owners pass away and then assign the properties to the settlers, not to their heirs.

On March 19, the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governorate urged the international community to assume its responsibility and prevent Israel from forcibly evicting and demolishing houses of Palestinian families in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem.

“The Israeli policy of forcible displacement, home evictions, and house demolition is a tool being used to push Palestinians outside their capital,” said the Jerusalem Governorate in a statement at that time.

“Such policies against an occupied population are nothing short of War Crimes under international law, and so the international community must recognize and acknowledge this tragedy.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)