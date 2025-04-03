LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Khan Yunis | Ansarallah Downs US Drone in Yemen – Day 535

Israel carried out massacres in Khan Yunis and intensified shelling in Rafah, killing at least 41 Palestinians since dawn.
Ansarallah’s military spokesman announced that another US MQ-9A drone was downed over Al-Hodeidah with a locally made missile—the second in 72 hours and the 17th since the start of the ‘Battle of the Promised Victory’.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,399 Palestinians and injured 114,583 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Ansarallah: US Drone Shot Down
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:
A US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone was shot down while conducting hostile missions over Hudaydah.
Support for Gaza will continue until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.
41 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 41 people since dawn today.
US Airstrike Targets Vehicle in Saad
YEMENI MEDIA: A US armed reconnaissance drone targeted a civilian vehicle in Majz District, Saada, northern Yemen.
Heavy Artillery Shelling in Western Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy artillery shelling and intense gunfire from Israeli tanks in Tel Al-Sultan, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.
24 Killed in Khan Yunis and Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 24 Palestinians have been killed in continuous Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis and Gaza since dawn today.
Three Killed, 15 Injured in Shejaiya Strike
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and over 15 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
