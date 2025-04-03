LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Khan Yunis | Ansarallah Downs US Drone in Yemen – Day 535

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel carried out massacres in Khan Yunis and intensified shelling in Rafah, killing at least 41 Palestinians since dawn.

Ansarallah’s military spokesman announced that another US MQ-9A drone was downed over Al-Hodeidah with a locally made missile—the second in 72 hours and the 17th since the start of the ‘Battle of the Promised Victory’.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,399 Palestinians and injured 114,583 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: US Drone Shot Down

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:

  • A US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone was shot down while conducting hostile missions over Hudaydah.

  • Support for Gaza will continue until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

41 Killed in Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 41 people since dawn today.

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

US Airstrike Targets Vehicle in Saad

YEMENI MEDIA: A US armed reconnaissance drone targeted a civilian vehicle in Majz District, Saada, northern Yemen.

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Artillery Shelling in Western Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy artillery shelling and intense gunfire from Israeli tanks in Tel Al-Sultan, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

24 Killed in Khan Yunis and Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA: 24 Palestinians have been killed in continuous Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis and Gaza since dawn today.

 

Thu, Apr 3, 10:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed, 15 Injured in Shejaiya Strike

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and over 15 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

