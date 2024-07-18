GAZA LIVE BLOG: Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa | Central Gaza under Fire | Assassination in Lebanon – Day 286

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to warn against a possible deal with the Palestinian Resistance and calling for more military pressure. Israeli occupation forces targeted several areas in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. The raid carried out by an Israeli drone on a car in the western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon this morning resulted in the assassination of the leader of the Islamic Group, Muhammad Jabara. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,794 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,364 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, July 18, 11;30 am (GMT+2)

AKRAM SABRI: The storming of the mosque by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir this morning is a blatant assault on its sanctity by force of arms and under the protection of the occupation police, noting that Ben Gvir seeks to enable settlers to carry out larger-scale incursions.

AL-AQSA TV: Areas in the northern Gaza Strip are being subjected to heavy Israeli bombardment.

VON DER LEYEN: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloodshed in Gaza must stop.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the Batm Mountains in Tyre District, southern Lebanon.

SMOTRICH: We want a deal in which Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar surrenders, not us.

BEN-GVIR:

The return of the captives must be achieved through increased military pressure on Hamas. I went up to the ‘Temple Mount’ for the return of the captives without an illegal deal.

Thursday, July 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: bombed the settlers of “Mafalsim” and “Nir Am” in the Gaza envelope this morning, Thursday , with a barrage of rockets.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 3 Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a car in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces bombed Abdullah Azzam Mosque in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip this morning, killing a Palestinian and wounding 15 others.

Thursday, July 18, o9:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The raid carried out by an Israeli drone on a car in the western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon this morning resulted in the assassination of the leader of the Islamic Group, Muhammad Jabara.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: two Palestinians were killed and more than seven others were injured when Israeli aircraft bombed a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 4 children missing as a result of targeting the house belonging to the Tahrawi family in the Bureij camp.

ISLAMIC ENDOWMENTS: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning.

LIEBERMAN: Netanyahu does not want a deal because his concern is the continuation of his government.

MAYOR OF TEL AVIV: Netanyahu does not want to end the war because he knows that it will lead to elections that he will lose. Netanyahu knows that his policies have led us to this disaster.

Thursday, July 18, o8:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation army vehicles opened heavy and continuous fire this morning in the eastern areas of the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 18, o7:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 18, o3:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 8 Palestinians were killed and others were injured – including women and children – as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 18, o2:00 am (GMT+2)

(The Palestine Chronicle)