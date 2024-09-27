‘Netanyahu’s Motives Not Rational’ – General Brik Warns Israel May Not Survive Expanded War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Benjamin Netanyahu “is continuing the war in which Israel cannot win against the Arab world.”

Retired Israeli Major General Itzhak Brik has once again warned that if the war of attrition in Gaza continues for another year and the conflict expands into a regional war, Israel will collapse, according to a report by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

“Israel cannot survive for long without the enlightened Western world, which is distancing itself from us,” Brik told Israeli Radio 103FM on Wednesday, the report said.

He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to continue fighting in Gaza, and if this “war of attrition” which recently expanded with Hezbollah, continues for another year, there is a high probability Israel may not survive.

Regional War

He said the explosions in Lebanon greatly reinforced the emphasis on the continuation of this war with the real danger of expanding it into a regional war on multiple fronts in which Iran may also participate, adding that this shift will accelerate the deterioration of Israel, the report added.

Brik described the explosion of “pagers and communication devices” as “an amazing tactical event in all respects” and said it “indicates very high-level intelligence and technological capabilities.”

“Israel did not bear responsibility for this, but Hezbollah accuses it and vows to respond very harshly,” he added.

The former military official said he met with Netanyahu six times over the past year and that “Netanyahu’s motives are not rational, but rather stem from his desire to survive at any cost.”

“He is continuing the war in which Israel cannot win against the Arab world. Terrorism has begun to take control of Jordan with the support of Iran and Hezbollah,” he claimed.

Brik said Netanyahu must stop the futile fighting against Hamas and not decide to fight against the entire Arab world, the report added.

Previous Criticism

This is not the first time Brick expresses his criticism of Netanyahu’s actions.

In an article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on August 22, he stated that Israel could face collapse within a year if the ongoing war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues.

“Israel is sinking deeper into the Gazan mud, losing more and more soldiers as they get killed or wounded, without any chance of achieving the war’s main goal: bringing down Hamas.”

The former Israeli general further warned that all current political and military strategies are leading Israel towards disaster.

“The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year,” he warned.

Over 41,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,534 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Famine and Displacement

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(MEMO, PC)