LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Strikes Northern Israel | Tel Aviv Says Invasion Began | Gaza Resistance Carries Out ‘Complex Ambush’ – Day 361

The Israeli army said it began its incursions in Lebanon. Overnight, the Israeli army reportedly carried out eight raids targeting Beirut, in addition to numerous raids and shelling that targeted southern Lebanese towns. Hezbollah said it carried out strikes at Israeli troops and artillery camps in various northern settlements and that it achieved direct hits. Meanwhile, Israeli massacres in Gaza continued, as well as stiff Palestinian resistance. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, 41,615 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,359 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tuesday, October 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Nine people were killed and three were injured in an Israeli raid on the town of Daoudiya.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Lebanese army denied withdrawing from several kilometers of southern border posts, and the army explained that the military units deployed in the south are repositioning themselves at some forward observation points.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said heavy fighting was taking place in southern Lebanon, and called on residents not to travel by vehicle from the north to south of the Litani River.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A young man was shot by the occupation forces in Balata camp, coinciding with military reinforcements heading towards the camp.

UKMTO: A vessel reported being attacked by a drone boat 64 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

BEN-GVIR: Israeli forces are currently fighting in difficult conditions in southern Lebanon. This is the right time to crush Hezbollah and return the residents of the north to their homes.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO WASHINGTON: The US administration understood the nature of the operation in Lebanon and did not restrict us by time.

Tuesday, October 1, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a movement of soldiers in the Metulla site with artillery shells and achieved direct hits.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in the settlement of Metulla.

YEMENI ARMED FORCES: An important statement at ten o’clock in the morning Sana’a time.

Eight killed in the town of Machghara as a result of an overnight raid on an ambulance center. Cautious calm in Beirut after a night of eight raids on residential complexes in the southern suburbs.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Avivim on the border with Lebanon.

