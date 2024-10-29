Multiple Ballistic Missiles – Ansarallah Announces Three Military Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“These ships were targeted for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine, imposed by their owning companies”. – Yahya Saree

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Monday that they carried out three military operations as part of the ongoing naval blockade against Israel and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and resistance.

In a televised statement, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson Brigadier-General Yahya Saree said that two drones precisely hit SC MONTREAL vessel south of the Arabian Sea.

“The second operation struck the vessel MAERSK KOWLOON in the Arabian Sea with a cruise missile, inflicting a direct hit, thanks to Allah,” Saree added.

Saree revealed that the third operation was carried out by the Yemeni Naval Forces, and the Missile Force against MOTARO vessel in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

He disclosed that the vessel was hit by “multiple ballistic missiles” causing direct and precise hits.

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: Our fighters targeted the industrial area in Ashkelon, south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. pic.twitter.com/oO1qjyMs0w — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 29, 2024

“These ships were targeted for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine, imposed by their owning companies,” he explained.

Brigadier-General Saree acknowledged the achievements and steadfastness of the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance, vowing that the maritime blockade would continue against Israel.

The Yemeni military spokesperson promised as well that drone and missile strikes “on all Israeli targets” in the occupied Palestinian territories will continue.

“These operations will not cease until the aggression is halted, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression against Lebanon is stopped, he vowed.

“Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation,” Saree concluded his statement by saying.

In parallel, Dayfallah al-Shami, a member of the Yemeni Ansarallah Political Bureau, told Al-Mayadeen earlier Monday that “all Yemenis are ready to head to the battlefield to fight the occupation if they are allowed to reach the borders of occupied Palestine.”

He stressed that “the geographic barrier is the only thing standing in the Yemenis’ way,” Al-Mayadeen reported.

“We’re willing to engage in any scenario,” Yemen‘s Ansarallah told red. for our interview series with the Axis of Resistance to mark October 7. Of all the resistance factions, from the start Yemen has stood out as the most daring. But why is the impoverished nation battered by… pic.twitter.com/H771FgRdsU — red. (@redstreamnet) October 6, 2024

In Support of Palestine

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, began targeting Israeli-linked ships in October 2023.

This move was part of their broader strategy to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza.

Ansarallah warned that any ship they identified as associated with Israeli interests would be a target, regardless of its nationality or destination. These operations included drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea, contributing to significant disruptions in global shipping and trade routes.

The escalation continued through 2024, with attacks intensifying.

June 2024 saw the largest number of Ansarallah attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with 16 confirmed incidents, as they aimed to support Palestinians under siege by targeting Israeli-linked ships.

The group has used various weapons, including seaborne drones and missiles, to strike vessels, sometimes causing substantial damage and even sinking ships.

Ansarallah’s attacks on maritime traffic are framed as acts of solidarity with Palestinians and are expected to continue until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

The Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)