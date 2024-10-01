‘Exceptional Day’, Says Abu Obeida – Resistance Roundup – Day 361

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Just as Israeli authorities were responding to a Palestinian attack in central Yaffa, missiles from Iran and rockets from Hezbollah began falling on all regions in Israel.

Within a short period of time, the military spokesman for the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement congratulating Iran on its response to Israel’s assassination of top Palestinian and Lebanese leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Iranian response that covered the entire geography of occupied Palestine (..) dealt a strong blow to the criminal occupation that thought that its rampage in the region and its aggression against its people could pass without punishment,” Abu Obeida said.

The masked Palestinian fighter and spokesman said that the Iranian retaliation was “an exceptional day in the history of the struggle.”

“The fires of the nation’s resistance crossed in the skies of Palestine, and Tel Aviv was exposed to the strikes of the fighters from Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran. This is a call to all the free people of the nation to make a share in the liberation of Palestine.”

Indeed, the nature of the coordinated attack indicates that a year after the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza, coordination between all members of what is known as the ‘Axis of Resistance’ continues to operate at full capacity.

In fact, the latest coordination exceeds that of military arrangements typically associated with the concept of the ‘unity of the square,’ to a high level of geostrategic coordination as well.

The decisive Iranian response, and the interpretation of the attacks by various members of the ‘Axis of Resistance’, as expressed in the words of Abu Obeidia suggest that Israel’s enemies have succeeded in restoring deterrence.

The days ahead are likely to be decisive.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava tank and two D9 military bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of Al-Fakhari, area east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces in the Netzarim axis with a number of Rajoom rockets and heavy mortar shells.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers at the gate to the Shtula settlement with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:40 on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla site with artillery shells, inflicting direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:05 on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:55 on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Avivim with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the settlement of Rosh Pina with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 AM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted the Doviv barracks with a Falaq-2 missile.

“As part of the Khaybar series of operations, and in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy, and with the call of ‘We are at Your Service O Nasrallah,’ the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles at the Glilot base belonging to the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located in the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:45 AM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers between the Ramtha and Samaqa sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with 32 Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:40 PM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Metulla site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:40 PM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“As part of the Khaybar series of operations, and in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy, and with the call of ‘We are at Your Service, O Nasrallah’ the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles at the Sde Do” airbase located in the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:35 PM on Tuesday 1-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces east of the Ras Al-Naqoura coastal site with a barrage of rockets.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Ilania base at 17:53 on Tuesday 10-19-2024 with a barrage of rockets, achieving precise hits.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy forces the Metulla site at 8:00 pm on Tuesday 1-10-2024 with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 21:50 on Tuesday, 01-10-2024, targeted the artillery position in Beit Hillel with a rocket barrage.”

