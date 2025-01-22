LIVE BLOG: High Alert Security in Tel Aviv | West Bank Raids Continue – Day 474

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces conducted raids in multiple West Bank areas, including Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus, amid heightened tensions.

.@hamdahsalhut "The entire time Israels war on Gaza has been there theres also been a silent war in the occupied West Bank, near daily raids by Israeli forces killing hundreds of Palestinians. In fact 2024 was the deadly year on record for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank" pic.twitter.com/jz7SDaHJZt

