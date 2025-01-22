LIVE BLOG: High Alert Security in Tel Aviv | West Bank Raids Continue – Day 474

January 22, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli military raid in Jenin continues. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli police announced enhanced security in Tel Aviv following a stabbing incident in the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted raids in multiple West Bank areas, including Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus, amid heightened tensions.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Gunboats Fire at Gaza Coast

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warships fired shells at the Gaza coast, violating the ceasefire agreement. No injuries were reported.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: Gaza Agreement Should Have Been Implemented Months Ago

CHANNEL 12: US President-elect Donald Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 that the Gaza ceasefire agreement should have been executed earlier, claiming it could have saved Israeli hostages. He criticized President Joe Biden for not exerting enough pressure to achieve this.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

UN Confirms Entry of Over 2,400 Aid Trucks to Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations reported that over 2,400 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire, which requires increased and facilitated aid access.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post: Google Supported Israeli Army During Gaza War

WASHINGTON POST: Google has assisted the Israeli military with AI technologies, including the “Gemini” AI platform, since 2021. The company plans a $1 billion investment to expand internet access in Africa.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Cities

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces conducted raids in multiple West Bank areas, including Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus, amid heightened tensions.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Activist Arrested by PA Security Forces in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that PA security forces, disguised in civilian attire, arrested Ahmad Abu Amirah, wanted by Israel, in Jenin’s Qabatiya area.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Release of Prisoners Accelerated Jenin Operation, Israeli Media Reports

MAARIV: The recent release of Palestinian prisoners motivated the army to launch the Jenin operation, fearing the return of released individuals to resistance activities.

Wed, Jan 22, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Police Heighten Alert After Tel Aviv Attack

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli police announced enhanced security in Tel Aviv following a stabbing incident in the city.

