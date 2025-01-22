LIVE BLOG: High Alert Security in Tel Aviv | West Bank Raids Continue – Day 474

Israeli police announced enhanced security in Tel Aviv following a stabbing incident in the city.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Gunboats Fire at Gaza Coast
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warships fired shells at the Gaza coast, violating the ceasefire agreement. No injuries were reported.
Trump: Gaza Agreement Should Have Been Implemented Months Ago
CHANNEL 12: US President-elect Donald Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 that the Gaza ceasefire agreement should have been executed earlier, claiming it could have saved Israeli hostages. He criticized President Joe Biden for not exerting enough pressure to achieve this.
UN Confirms Entry of Over 2,400 Aid Trucks to Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations reported that over 2,400 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire, which requires increased and facilitated aid access.
Washington Post: Google Supported Israeli Army During Gaza War
WASHINGTON POST: Google has assisted the Israeli military with AI technologies, including the “Gemini” AI platform, since 2021. The company plans a $1 billion investment to expand internet access in Africa.
Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Cities
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces conducted raids in multiple West Bank areas, including Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus, amid heightened tensions.
Palestinian Activist Arrested by PA Security Forces in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that PA security forces, disguised in civilian attire, arrested Ahmad Abu Amirah, wanted by Israel, in Jenin’s Qabatiya area.
Release of Prisoners Accelerated Jenin Operation, Israeli Media Reports
MAARIV: The recent release of Palestinian prisoners motivated the army to launch the Jenin operation, fearing the return of released individuals to resistance activities.
Israeli Police Heighten Alert After Tel Aviv Attack
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli police announced enhanced security in Tel Aviv following a stabbing incident in the city.
