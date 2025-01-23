LIVE BLOG: 162 Bodies Recovered in Gaza | Israeli Army Escalates Jenin Assault – Day 475

GAZA HEALTH OFFICIAL: An assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Health in Gaza said no hospital in Gaza is operating fully.

Northern Gaza has been subjected to a frenzied attack targeting all aspects of life. Kamal Adwan Hospital, an icon of the health sector in northern Gaza, was completely destroyed.

The infrastructure of the Indonesian Hospital was destroyed, and Al-Awda Hospital was targeted.

We demand an investigation into the occupation’s crimes against hospitals and the health system.

We demand the evacuation of thousands of patients and wounded for treatment abroad.

We demand the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.