LIVE BLOG: 162 Bodies Recovered in Gaza | Israeli Army Escalates Jenin Assault – Day 475

Israeli occupation forces intensified restrictions of movement in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Over 162 bodies have been recovered in the Strip amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire and Gaza’s calls for international support.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has escalated its attack on Jenin, aided by undercover Palestinian Authority units.

Thu, Jan 23, 3:20 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Tightens Measures to Divide the West Bank

PALESTINIAN OFFICIALS: The Jerusalem Governorate reported that the Israeli occupation is establishing new checkpoints and intensifying measures to fragment the West Bank, aiming to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Thu, Jan 23, 3:20 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Tank Strike in Rafah

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Gaza Civil Defense reported that two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli tank targeted them in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Thu, Jan 23, 3:20 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Executed Palestinian Detainee

PRISONER AFFAIRS COMMISSION: The Commission for Prisoner Affairs stated that Israeli forces executed Mohammed Al-Aref from Nur Shams Refugee Camp during interrogation on November 28.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Wants to Delay Withdrawal From South Lebanon By 30 Days

KAN: Tel Aviv requested the United States to delay the withdrawal of the Israeli army from South Lebanon for a full month.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Multinational Company To Monitor Palestinians' Return To Northern Gaza

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A multinational company will monitor and manage the safe passage of cars and the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza. Representatives of an American security company arrived in Israel to conduct security checks at the Netzarim axis to prevent the return of militants to northern Gaza.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades: Fighters Confront Attempt To Storm Jenin Camp

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Jenin Battalion of Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters are confronting an attempt by Israeli occupation forces to storm the camp, noting that the fighters faced the occupation with a barrage of bullets and explosive devices.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Welcomes Trump's Decision To Designate Ansarallah As Terrorist Group

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to designate the Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization. Sa’ar said Trump’s decision is an important step in combating terrorism and eliminating destabilizing elements in the region.

In Coordination with Hamas: Ansarallah Release Galaxy Leader Crew

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Continues Activities In South Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army’s 7th Brigade, led by the 91st Division, continues its activities in southern Lebanon to protect the security of the State of Israel. The army acts according to the understanding between Israel and Lebanon while maintaining the terms of the ceasefire.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Ministers Not Informed of Cabinet Meeting Agenda

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Ministers have not yet been informed of the agenda of the Security Cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by Benjamin Netanyahu this evening. The Security Cabinet convenes before the release of the second batch of prisoners and the approaching date of the withdrawal from South Lebanon.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Official: No Hospital In Gaza Operating Fully

GAZA HEALTH OFFICIAL: An assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Health in Gaza said no hospital in Gaza is operating fully.

Northern Gaza has been subjected to a frenzied attack targeting all aspects of life. Kamal Adwan Hospital, an icon of the health sector in northern Gaza, was completely destroyed.

The infrastructure of the Indonesian Hospital was destroyed, and Al-Awda Hospital was targeted.

We demand an investigation into the occupation’s crimes against hospitals and the health system.

We demand the evacuation of thousands of patients and wounded for treatment abroad.

We demand the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Hebron Prosecutor Refuses to Release Mohammed Al-Atrash

AL-JAZEERA: The Hebron prosecutor refused to release Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Al-Atrash. Among the charges against him is working with a banned channel. Mohammed Al-Atrash is Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in the West Bank.

Thu, Jan 23, 2:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Fires Tear Gas at Palestinian Cars North of Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN LOCAL SOURCES: Palestinian local sources said Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas at Palestinian cars stuck at the Jaba checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Gantz: Netanyahu’s Government Failed to Topple Hamas

ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, stated that Netanyahu’s extremist government has failed to overthrow Hamas in Gaza. He accused the coalition of refusing to form an official inquiry committee and returning to authoritarian practices.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Forced Evictions in Jenin Refugee Camp

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are forcing residents of Jenin camp to leave their homes amidst a siege on the area.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Municipality Appeals for Urgent Intl. Support

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Gaza municipality called on international organizations to provide urgent support to mitigate the health and environmental disaster. The Deputy Minister of Public Works, Naji Sarhan, noted that 80% of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia, has been destroyed during Israel’s offensive, describing the situation as ethnic cleansing.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Hospital Reports 520 Attacks on Medical Facilities

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza stated that Israeli forces carried out 520 attacks on hospitals throughout the war. Over 100 ambulance teams were targeted, 2,260 medical personnel were detained, and six staff members were killed during the siege of Tel Al-Zaatar.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tanks Fire Heavily on Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks targeting central Rafah in southern Gaza.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

PA Forces Transfer Journalist to Court

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian Authority security forces transferred journalist Mohammed Al-Atrash to Hebron Court. Earlier today, security forces raided his home in Hebron and arrested him after preventing him from covering the Israeli military operation in Jenin and its camp.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Katz Vows to Destroy Resistance in Jenin

ISREALI MEDIA: Defense Minister Yisrael Katz pledged to continue operations against what he called “terrorists,” aiming to dismantle resistance factions and their infrastructure in Jenin camp, West Bank.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Former Air Force Commander Demands Investigation into October 7 Events

ISRAELI MEDIA: Former Israeli Air Force Commander Amir Eshel called for an official investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, when Palestinian factions launched the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation against Israel.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Settlement Expansion Plans in East Jerusalem

HAARETZ: Israel has proposed new settlement plans in East Jerusalem, including 9,000 housing units in Atarot and 1,100 units near Sharafat. Plans also include establishing a religious school in Sheikh Jarrah.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Mourns Two Fighters Killed in Burqin

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the martyrdom of fighters Qutayba Al-Shalabi and Mohammed Asaad Nazzal, killed during clashes with Israeli forces in Burqin. The brigades warned that Israel’s actions in the West Bank would only provoke more resistance.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Gunfire near Kerem Shalom Crossing

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera reported intense Israeli tank fire near the Kerem Shalom crossing, east of Rafah in Gaza.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Nine Bodies Recovered in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Nine bodies were retrieved from rubble in Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Alleged Perpetrators of Qalqilya Attack Killed

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli forces assassinated the perpetrators of the Qalqilya attack in Burqin, near Jenin.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

162 bodies recovered after ceasefire

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Gaza’s civil defense stated that 162 bodies have been recovered since the ceasefire began. Efforts to retrieve more remain hampered by a lack of equipment and Israeli restrictions.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Rubio and Netanyahu Discuss Iran and Captives

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, affirming US support for Israel. Discussions included Iran and efforts to release Israeli captives in Gaza.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Call to Name Settlement Project after Trump

ISRAELI MEDIA: Settlement leader Yair Ifrach proposed naming the controversial E1 settlement project after Donald Trump. The project involves building 4,000 units, isolating East Jerusalem from the West Bank, and undermining the two-state solution.

Thu, Jan 23, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Arrests Palestinians in West Bank Raids

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces arrested several Palestinians during raids in West Bank towns and villages.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

