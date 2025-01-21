Herzi Halevi, Israeli Army Leadership Resign Citing October 7 Failure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Herzi Halevi resigns, citing October 7’s failures, with more high-ranking officers following suit.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced his resignation on Tuesday, initiating a series of resignations within the Israeli army’s leadership following what has been considered a failure on October 7, 2023.

Halevi’s resignation will take effect on March 6, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Halevi stated, “The Israeli army failed in its mission to defend Israel, and the state paid a heavy price.”

Halevi explicitly declared: “I take responsibility for the army’s failure on October 7, 2023,” adding, “My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me day by day, hour by hour.”

“We suffered heavy losses in lives, and the war left wounds and scars among many of our soldiers and their families,” the Israeli Chief of Staff continued:

However, he also claimed that “the army waged a war over many months on seven fronts and achieved accomplishments that changed the face of the Middle East.”

Shortly after Halevi’s announcement, the Southern Command Chief of the Israeli army, Yaron Finkelman, also announced his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Finkelman stated: “I failed on October 7 to protect the western Negev (Naqab).”

He added that “the failure of October 7 is etched into my life forever.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 reported on a series of resignations within the leadership of the Israeli army.

(PC, AJA)