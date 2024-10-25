LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Dozens in Khan Yunis | Ten Israeli Soldiers Killed in 24 Hours – Day 385

At least 38 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli shelling that targeted residential buildings in the Al-Manara area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army admitted on Friday morning to the killing of two officers and three soldiers during battles in southern Lebanon, bringing the death toll in the last 24 hours to ten.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
20 Israelis Injured by Hezbollah Rockets
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 20 Israelis were injured, 3 of them seriously, near Majd al-Krum in the Galilee, as a result of a rocket fired from Lebanon.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 20 Israelis were injured, 3 of them seriously, near Majd al-Krum in the Galilee, as a result of a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Nine People Killed in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the northern beach area west of Gaza City.
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Bulldozer in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military bulldozer with an RPG shell on Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.
20 Rockets Fired at Gelilee
ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Karmiel in the Galilee region in northern Israel.
WHO: We Lost Contact with Kamal Adwan Hospital
WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL: We lost contact with the Kamal Adwan Hospital staff after reports of an attack on the hospital. Kamal Adwan Hospital is crowded with about 200 patients in addition to hundreds of displaced people.
Since this morning’s reports of a raid of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there. This development is deeply disturbing given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.
Palestinians Killed in Al-Shati, Al-Nasr
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Tank
HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile on the outskirts of the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, killing and wounding its crew.
UNHCR: Israel Bombed Crossing Points with Syria
UNHCR: Israel bombed two crossing points on the border between Lebanon and Syria, disrupting the passage of displaced people.
Palestinian Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The body of a Palestinian was recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Fires break out in the tents of displaced people in northern Khan Yunis (Mawasi area) in southern Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers at Al-Malikiyah
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Malkiya settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets.
New Attack on UNIFIL Positions
UNIFIL: The Israeli army opened fire on one of its positions near the town of Dahra in southern Lebanon.
Raids on Lebanese Towns
AL-JAZEERA:
An Israeli raid on the outskirts of the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon.
Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.
Al-Quds Bombs Israeli Soldiers
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the Qasasib area in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Strip.
Sirens Sound in Western Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Shomera and Zar’it in the Western Galilee.
Raid in Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted Palestinians near Al-Qassam Mosque in Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Beit Lahia, northern Gaza in the aftermath of relentless Israeli bombardments.
Bombing of Displaced in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling targeted Halima Al-Sadia School, which shelters displaced people in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Bombs Gathering of Soldiers in Al-Manara
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Al-Manara with a barrage of rockets.
Gaza Civil Defense 'Out of Service' in the North
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: What is happening in the Gaza Strip today is clear genocide. We announce that the northern Gaza Strip governorate is completely out of service.
25 Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: 25 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: 25 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Quds Engaged in 'Fierce Clashes'
AL-QUSD BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers who have penetrated north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Fighters Snipe Soldier in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters sniped an Israeli soldier with a Qassam Ghoul rifle in the Al-Razan area in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The number of people killed in the Israeli massacre in Khan Yunis has risen to 38.
Hard to look at, impossible not to see
Children killed this morning by Israeli strikes on two homes in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip
Two Officers, Three Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: Two officers and three soldiers were killed, while 20 others were wounded in battles in southern Lebanon. This brings the number of soldiers killed in the last 24 hours to ten.
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Malkiya and Dishon in the Upper Galilee.
Iranian Officials: Multiple Mlitary Plans Ordered to Respond to any Israeli Attack
NYT (citing Iranian officials):
The Iranian leader ordered the army to develop multiple military plans to respond to any Israeli attack.
The scope of the Iranian response will depend largely on the intensity of the Israeli attacks.
Children Killed in Kamal Adwan Hospital
GAZA HEALTH DIRECTOR:
A number of children were killed in Kamal Adwan Hospital after the Israeli occupation bombed the oxygen station.
The Israeli occupation’s siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital led to the death of wounded people who were prevented from reaching it.
The occupation will enter all facilities of Kamal Adwan Hospital due to regional and international silence.
Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safia, the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, describes the catastrophic conditions threatening the lives of patients and the injured due to the ongoing Israeli siege in northern Gaza for the past 18 days, "Send help to relocate our siblings to safety
Lebanon: Killing of Journalists is War Crime
LEBANESE INFORMATION MINISTER: The killing of journalists as a war crime. Three Lebanese journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a journalist’s residence in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported Friday morning.
Explosions Heard in Haifa
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Akka, Haifa and surrounding areas.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were heard in the sky of Haifa.
More than 150 Patients Trapped in Kamal Adwan Hospital
SPOKESMAN FOR GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 150 patients and staff are trapped in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
"The Israeli army stormed the hospital and right now are trapping 150 patients along with medical staff inside the courtyard… arresting a number of medical staff"
Tareq Abu Azzoum reports what's happening at Kamal Adwan hospital right now
Rockets Fired from Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee.
Israel Storms Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, noting that the occupation forces are calling on the patients in the hospital to go down to its main courtyard.
BREAKING 🚨
Emergency Call:
Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, speaks to the world from inside the intensive care unit under Israeli siege. Medical staff are gathered while under direct artillery bombardment. "If medical aid does not arrive in the next few…
Israel Admits Killing of 890 Soldiers, Officers
ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: The Israeli Ministry of Defense admitted to the killing of 890 soldiers, officers, police and security personnel since October 7.
Injuries among Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital
DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:
Windows of patients’ rooms in the hospital were shattered by the ongoing Israeli shelling.
Injuries among the hospital’s medical staff due to the ongoing Israeli bombing.
28 Killed in Israeli Massacre in Manara, Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli shelling targeted homes in the Al-Manara area, south of Khan Yunis rose to 28.
Israel killed these Palestinian children whilst they were sleeping last night in Khan Yunis, #Gaza.
