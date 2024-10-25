LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Dozens in Khan Yunis | Ten Israeli Soldiers Killed in 24 Hours – Day 385

October 25, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 38 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli shelling that targeted residential buildings in the Al-Manara area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. 

The Israeli army admitted on Friday morning to the killing of two officers and three soldiers during battles in southern Lebanon, bringing the death toll in the last 24 hours to ten.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

20 Israelis Injured by Hezbollah Rockets

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 20 Israelis were injured, 3 of them seriously, near Majd al-Krum in the Galilee, as a result of a rocket fired from Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Nine People Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the northern beach area west of Gaza City.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Bulldozer in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military bulldozer with an RPG shell on Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

20 Rockets Fired at Gelilee

ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Karmiel in the Galilee region in northern Israel.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

WHO: We Lost Contact with Kamal Adwan Hospital

WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL: We lost contact with the Kamal Adwan Hospital staff after reports of an attack on the hospital. Kamal Adwan Hospital is crowded with about 200 patients in addition to hundreds of displaced people.

Fri, Oct 25, 3:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Killed in Al-Shati, Al-Nasr

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Oct 25, 2:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Tank

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile on the outskirts of the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, killing and wounding its crew.

Fri, Oct 25, 2:47 PM (Palestine Time)

UNHCR: Israel Bombed Crossing Points with Syria

UNHCR: Israel bombed two crossing points on the border between Lebanon and Syria, disrupting the passage of displaced people.

Fri, Oct 25, 2:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA:  The body of a Palestinian was recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 2:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers at Al-Malikiyah

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Malkiya settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets.

Fri, Oct 25, 2:47 PM (Palestine Time)

New Attack on UNIFIL Positions

UNIFIL: The Israeli army opened fire on one of its positions near the town of Dahra in southern Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 25, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Lebanese Towns

AL-JAZEERA:

An Israeli raid on the outskirts of the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon.

Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 25, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Bombs Israeli Soldiers

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the Qasasib area in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Western Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Shomera and Zar’it in the Western Galilee.

Fri, Oct 25, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Raid in Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted Palestinians near Al-Qassam Mosque in Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Bombing of Displaced in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling targeted Halima Al-Sadia School, which shelters displaced people in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Gathering of Soldiers in Al-Manara

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Al-Manara with a barrage of rockets.

 

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense 'Out of Service' in the North

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: What is happening in the Gaza Strip today is clear genocide. We announce that the northern Gaza Strip governorate is completely out of service.

 

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

25 Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: 25 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Engaged in 'Fierce Clashes'

AL-QUSD BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers who have penetrated north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 12:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Fighters Snipe Soldier in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters sniped an Israeli soldier with a Qassam Ghoul rifle in the Al-Razan area in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The number of people killed in the Israeli massacre in Khan Yunis has risen to 38.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Officers, Three Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: Two officers and three soldiers were killed, while 20 others were wounded in battles in southern Lebanon. This brings the number of soldiers killed in the last 24 hours to ten.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Malkiya and Dishon in the Upper Galilee.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Officials: Multiple Mlitary Plans Ordered to Respond to any Israeli Attack

NYT (citing Iranian officials):

The Iranian leader ordered the army to develop multiple military plans to respond to any Israeli attack.

The scope of the Iranian response will depend largely on the intensity of the Israeli attacks.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Children Killed in Kamal Adwan Hospital

GAZA HEALTH DIRECTOR:

A number of children were killed in Kamal Adwan Hospital after the Israeli occupation bombed the oxygen station.

The Israeli occupation’s siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital led to the death of wounded people who were prevented from reaching it.

The occupation will enter all facilities of Kamal Adwan Hospital due to regional and international silence.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanon: Killing of Journalists is War Crime

LEBANESE INFORMATION MINISTER: The killing of journalists as a war crime. Three Lebanese journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a journalist’s residence in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported Friday morning.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Haifa

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Akka, Haifa and surrounding areas.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were heard in the sky of Haifa.

 

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

More than 150 Patients Trapped in Kamal Adwan Hospital

SPOKESMAN FOR GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 150 patients and staff are trapped in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired from Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Storms Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, noting that the occupation forces are calling on the patients in the hospital to go down to its main courtyard.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Admits Killing of 890 Soldiers, Officers

ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: The Israeli Ministry of Defense admitted to the killing of 890 soldiers, officers, police and security personnel since October 7.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries among Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:

Windows of patients’ rooms in the hospital were shattered by the ongoing Israeli shelling.

Injuries among the hospital’s medical staff due to the ongoing Israeli bombing.

Fri, Oct 25, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

28 Killed in Israeli Massacre in Manara, Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli shelling targeted homes in the Al-Manara area, south of Khan Yunis rose to 28.

*