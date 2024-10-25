LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Dozens in Khan Yunis | Ten Israeli Soldiers Killed in 24 Hours – Day 385

WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL: We lost contact with the Kamal Adwan Hospital staff after reports of an attack on the hospital. Kamal Adwan Hospital is crowded with about 200 patients in addition to hundreds of displaced people.

Since this morning’s reports of a raid of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there. This development is deeply disturbing given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 25, 2024