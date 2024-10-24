150 Killed, Wounded in Gaza as Israel Strikes Residential Areas in Jabaliya – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that more than 150 people were killed or injured due to Israeli airstrikes targeting 11 homes in Jabaliya Camp, located in northern Gaza.

This massacre follows another deadly attack in Nuseirat and the execution of 11 children in Al-Maghazi.

Civil Defense teams are facing severe challenges in rescuing the wounded and retrieving the bodies, as the bombings have disrupted their efforts despite urgent appeals from residents.

Earlier on Thursday, medical sources told Al Jazeera that 34 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn, with 27 of these fatalities occurring in central and southern Gaza.

The Director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, accused Israeli forces of committing massacres on an hourly basis, particularly in Jabaliya and its surrounding areas, targeting shelters and displacement centers.

He highlighted the Israeli bombing of the Al-Maghazi Services Club, which resulted in the deaths of 11 children.

At least 17 people, most of them children, were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat Martyrs School, a known shelter for displaced civilians.

150 شهيدًا وجريحًا في مجزرة مروعة الآن بمنطقة الهوجا في وسط مخيم جباليا؛ لا وجود للدفاع المدني، لا صحفيين، ولا تغطية، ولا شيء سوى الموت والدمار.

الشهداء تحوّلوا إلى أشلاء و الجرحى يحتضرون بلا أسعاف ولا مستشفيات، لا يسمعهم ولا يراهم أحد… إلا الله! pic.twitter.com/V5L2Plo3NN — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) October 24, 2024

Gaza’s Government Media Office condemned the attack, noting that the school housed thousands of displaced persons, primarily women and children. This assault raised the number of displacement centers targeted by Israeli forces to 196, each housing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Al-Thawabta further stated that Israel is deliberately dismantling Gaza’s health infrastructure by bombing hospitals and preventing medical supplies from entering, describing this as part of a broader plan to eradicate over 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli forces also shelled the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya and targeted displaced families sheltering in schools.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense stated it had received hundreds of distress calls from families in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya who are trapped amidst the bombardment, with many injured or killed both inside homes and on the streets.

In Khan Yunis, three Palestinians were killed in an airstrike, while residential buildings were destroyed in Rafah’s Saudi neighborhood. Artillery shelling near the Khalidi Mosque also left one person dead and several others critically injured.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.