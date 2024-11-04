Israel Kills Child in Hebron, Detains 16 in Last 24 Hours across West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Along with the Israeli occupation army’s ongoing raids, illegal Jewish settlers conducted several attacks in the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation army killed on Sunday a 14-year-old child in Halhul, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces opened fire at Naji Nidal al-Baba while he was in the area of Ramouz, close to the town’s northern entrance, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that their teams transported the injured child to hospital before he succumbed to his wounds.

According to WAFA, the occupation forces tightened their military measures in the area following the killing of al-Baba.

In another incident, Palestinians suffered from suffocation as a result of an Israeli raid in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in the funeral procession of 14-year-old Naji Nidal al-Baba, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Hebron (Al-Khalil). pic.twitter.com/F6j0psmtcZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation forces raided the neighborhood near the Grand Mosque and the Bababa and Balou areas in Al-Khader and fired sound bombs and toxic gas at the town’s shops, vehicles, and houses, resulting in the suffocation of several Palestinians including students who were leaving their schools.

The Israeli raids went in hand with the detention of 16 Palestinians since Saturday night from the occupied West Bank including a child and former prisoners.

The Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees and the Prisoners’ Society reported that the detentions took place in Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas, Salfit, and Hebron.

In parallel, attacks by illegal Jewish settlers continued in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

This morning a group of illegal settlers stormed Al-Bireh near Ramallah and set on fire several properties and vehicles, the Resistance News Network (RNN) reported on its Telegram channel.

Earlier on Sunday in the village of al-Mughayer, northeast of Ramallah, illegal settlers with the cover of the Israeli occupation army attacked local olive harvests.

Local sources reported that dozens of illegal settlers raided al-Mughayer village and stole the olive harvest from Palestinian-owned trees, WAFA said.

Surge in Settler Violence

These incidents come amid a surge in illegal settler violence under the protection of the occupation army during the olive harvest season.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said in their monthly report released on Sunday, that the occupied West Bank registered a total of 360 attacks during the olive season in October, which were mainly focused in the city of Nablus, WAFA reported.

The settlers’ attacks included 245 acts of vandalism and theft, 26 of which were incidents of olive crop theft. At the same time, 22 are theft of harvesting equipment, in addition to the theft of 15 tents and caravans owned by Palestinians, and three incidents of vehicle thefts, the report said.

Moreover, the report stated that in October, 1,401 incidents of tree uprooting were registered, 1,339 of which were olive trees.

“The destruction was reported across several governorates, with Hebron facing the most severe loss at 740 trees, followed by Nablus with 193 trees, Ramallah with 178 trees, Bethlehem with 160 trees, Salfit with 100 trees, and Qalqilya with 30 trees,” according to the report as quoted by WAFA.

New Battlefield

Last September, Israeli media reported that Israel now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas amongst others.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the first week of September has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

(PC, Agencies)