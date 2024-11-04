Israel Officially Cuts Ties with UNRWA, Claims Agency ‘Infiltrated’ by Hamas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An independent review commissioned by the United Nations to Israeli allegations last April revealed that Israel has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims against UNRWA.

On Sunday, Israel officially informed the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from a longstanding agreement with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), citing concerns “over security”.

In a letter addressed to UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the decision affects the 1967 agreement regarding UNRWA’s operations in support of Palestinian refugees.

The withdrawal will reportedly be implemented following a three-month transition period.

Israel claimed that it would still work with international partners, including other UN agencies, to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

However, the ministry stated that facilitating aid should not come at the expense of Israel’s security.

The letter was also sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, additionally posted on X, claiming that “despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas’ infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation.”

“The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us,” Danon added.

No Evidence

An independent review commissioned by the United Nations to Israeli allegations last April revealed that Israel has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims that UNRWA employees were affiliated with Hamas.

To the contrary, the report stated that UNRWA regularly provided Israel with lists of its employees for screening.

However, “the Israeli government has not informed UNRWA of any concerns relating to any UNRWA staff based on these staff lists since 2011,” according to the report.

Israeli accusations of UNRWA staff involvement in the October 7 operation carried out by Hamas prompted major donors to suspend funding to the agency in January.

This decision strongly affected humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and refugee communities across the region.

Wide Condemnation

Israel’s ban on UNRWA in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories has been met with world condemnation.

Last week, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat voiced his deep concern over Israel’s ban, calling on the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council to take an “urgent decisive action” to reaffirm international law.

In a statement issued by the African Union Commission, Mahamat described the Israeli Knesset’s move as “in defiance of international law,” reminding Israel of its “obligations and commitments” under international law including its legal obligations as a member state of the United Nations.

The African official stressed that UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly, and its presence and operation have been mandated by the international organization since 1949 to help Palestinian refugees.

In line with the African Union Commission, the Governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemned the legislation in a joint statement.

“UNRWA has a mandate from the United Nations General Assembly. The work of the Agency is essential and irreplaceable for millions of Palestinian refugees in the region, and particularly in the current context in Gaza,” the statement said.

“The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system,” it added.

For its part, Russia has said that Israel’s decision to ban the activities of UNRWA violates international law, while the Arab League calls for an urgent session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the move.

‘Hanging by a Thread’

On Sunday, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said on Sunday that instead of banning the international organization, the world should find a solution to end the war to save the future of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children.

“Instead of focusing on banning UNRWA or finding alternatives, the focus should be on reaching an agreement to end this conflict,” Lazzarini wrote in a post on X.

The UN official slammed the international community for not prioritizing the topic of education of Palestinian children in their deliberations.

Lazzarini stressed that in the absence of a “functioning state” “there is no alternative” to UNRWA.

