These Are Israel’s Goals in the West Bank after Gaza Genocide – Israeli Media

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Cabinet’s approval of a Gaza ceasefire comes alongside a new strategy to tighten control and escalate repression in the occupied West Bank, raising fears of increased aggression against Palestinians.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported Friday, that the Israeli government has added a new objective to its operations in the wake of the exchange deal reached with Hamas, which is to strengthen control in the West Bank.

The Israeli Cabinet gave its approval today to the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, which will pave the way for a truce to begin on Sunday, along with the release of the first prisoner on the same day.

Last Wednesday, mediators succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement for Gaza that will go into effect the day after tomorrow. The first phase of the agreement will last 42 days and includes the release of 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for an undisclosed number of Palestinian prisoners.

In parallel with the massacres in Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has expanded its military operations, and illegal settlers have intensified their attacks in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

According to official Palestinian data, these actions have resulted in the killing of 848 Palestinians, the injury of 6,700 others, and the arrest of 14,300 Palestinians.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Friday, citing security sources in the Israeli government, that there are concerns the release of Palestinian prisoners could lead to an escalation in the West Bank. The main concern, according to the newspaper, is the strengthening of Hamas’s position at the expense of the Palestinian Authority, which openly corporate with Israel.

Despite the blows Hamas has faced, the movement has shown remarkable resilience, Israeli media has repeatedly highlighted in recent weeks.

On Thursday, an Israeli reporter for Channel 14 stated that Israeli forces are preparing to expand their activities in northern parts of the West Bank, amidst ongoing raids, arrests, and renewed airstrikes in various areas of the region.

The reporter indicated that assessments suggest the release of around 1,000 Palestinians could lead to what he described as a “large-scale terrorist wave” and an increase in attacks.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)