LIVE BLOG: Israel to Release 737 Palestinian Prisoners | Missiles from Yemen, Gaza – Day 470

HAMAS:

We forced the occupation to halt the aggression and withdraw, despite Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and commit massacres.

The occupation failed to achieve its aggressive objectives and only succeeded in committing war crimes that stain humanity.

The Al-Aqsa Flood battle reflected the unity of our great people with their victorious resistance and shattered the enemy’s arrogance.

The blood of our people will not be in vain and will not be forgotten. The enemy’s leaders and soldiers will be pursued and prosecuted, no matter how long it takes.