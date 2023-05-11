Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Raid in Qabatiya

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Thursday to the wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during Wednesday’s military raid in the town of Qabatiya, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a short statement that Aws Hamamda, 30, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition as he was shot with live bullets in the chest and abdomen. All efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday morning, a large army force raided the town of Qabatiya and broke into several homes in the western neighborhood, searched them, and ransacked them.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinian youths identified as Ahmad Jamal Assaf, 19, and Warani Walid Qatanat, 24.

(PC, WAFA)