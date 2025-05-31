LIVE BLOG: Joint Operation | Palestinian Ceasefire Dialogue | Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 601

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting Palestinians in the town of Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its aggression on Gaza on March 18, overturning a ceasefire agreement. Since then, over 4,000 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 11,000 injured, according to data from the Strip’s Ministry of Health.

Additionally, at least 200,000 people have been displaced from their areas, according to the United Nations.