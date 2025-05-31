LIVE BLOG: Joint Operation | Palestinian Ceasefire Dialogue | Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 601

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least three Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli shelling targeting the Al-Sikka area and the town of Suheila in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers attacked a group of Hajj pilgrims near Jenin.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,381 and injured 124,054 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, May 31, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Reuters: Saudi Foreign Minister Postpones West Bank Visit

REUTERS: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan postponed his visit to the West Bank after Israel prevented it.

Arab Foreign Ministers Denied Entry to Occupied West Bank by Israel

Sat, May 31, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Shell Gathering of Soldiers and Vehicles in Khan Yunis

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced that they shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the vicinity of the customs checkpoint area, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Sat, May 31, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Intensifies Targeting of Old City in Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft have intensified their targeting of the Old City of Gaza in recent hours.

Sat, May 31, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 54,381 martyrs and 124,054 injured since October 7, 2023.

Sat, May 31, 2:52 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Aid Sent to Gaza Mocks Collective Tragedy

UNRWA: The Commissioner-General of UNRWA stated: “Reports indicate that 900 trucks were sent to Gaza within two weeks, representing about 10% of daily needs.” He added, “The aid currently being sent mocks the collective tragedy unfolding before our eyes in Gaza.”

Sat, May 31, 10:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Malaysian Prime Minister: Gaza is a Test of Our Conscience

AL-JAZEERA: The Malaysian Prime Minister stated that “Gaza is a test of our conscience, and the failure of international institutions requires more than just condemning the genocide.”

Sat, May 31, 10:54 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO Director: Gaza Children Dying of Hunger

WHO: Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stated that children in Gaza are dying from hunger and famine, which have reached extremely high levels due to the suffocating Israeli blockade.

Sat, May 31, 10:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Shelling of Displaced Persons' Tent North of Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: A body was recovered after an Israeli shelling on Beit Lahia city, northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, four people were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Shanti area, northern Gaza City.

Sat, May 31, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldiers Assault Hajj Pilgrims' Bus from Jenin

AL-JEZEERA: A video clip showed occupation soldiers assaulting a bus carrying Hajj pilgrims from Jenin, ramming it with their vehicles before the pilgrims departed for Hajj.

Sat, May 31, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

UN Official: We Have a Plan to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs at the United Nations stated: “We have a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza on a large scale.” He added, “Conditions are difficult, but we know how to implement the plan, and the world demands it.”

Israel’s Starvation of Gaza Population a ‘War Crime’ – UN Humanitarian Chief

Sat, May 31, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Young Man Killed in Israeli Airstrike Targeting His Car in South Lebanon

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: A young man was killed in an Israeli airstrike today, Saturday, targeting a car in south Lebanon.

Sat, May 31, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Injured in Occupation Shelling in Central Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an occupation shelling on the Al-Sikka area in central Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 31, 8:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Drone Strike East of Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting Palestinians in the town of Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its aggression on Gaza on March 18, overturning a ceasefire agreement. Since then, over 4,000 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 11,000 injured, according to data from the Strip’s Ministry of Health.

Additionally, at least 200,000 people have been displaced from their areas, according to the United Nations.

Sat, May 31, 8:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, Dozens Injured as Palestinians Attempt to Reach Aid Center in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire as they attempted to reach an aid center west of Rafah.

Israel is implementing a policy of starvation against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza by closing crossings to humanitarian aid, especially food, since March 2, according to the government media office in the Strip.

Under the pressure of famine, the Israeli plan for aid distribution failed after desperate Palestinian crowds stormed an aid distribution center last Tuesday and Wednesday. The Israeli army shot and killed 10 of them and injured 62, leading the institution to “temporarily” suspend its activities.

ISIS, CIA and the GHF: Israel’s New Frontier of Control through Hunger

