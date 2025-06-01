LIVE BLOG: Massacre at ‘Aid’ Center | Nasser Hospital Runs Out of Blood – Day 603

SOCIAL MEDIA: Paris Saint-Germain supporters at the Champions League final on Saturday evening raised a banner in the stands demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The banner appeared shortly after PSG took a 1-0 lead with Achraf Hakimi’s goal in the 12th minute against his former team, Inter Milan. A few minutes after the banner was displayed, Désiré Doué scored the second goal.

🇫🇷🇵🇸⚽️ FLASH – Une banderole “Stop génocide à Gaza” a été déployée dans le parcage Parisien. pic.twitter.com/rpuMayo8Oe — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) May 31, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain fans are known for their opposition to the war in Gaza, having previously unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner during a Champions League match against Atlético Madrid last November.