LIVE BLOG: Massacre at ‘Aid’ Center | Nasser Hospital Runs Out of Blood – Day 603

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that hospitals received 21 dead, five clinically dead cases, and 30 individuals in critical condition following the Israeli massacre in the so-called aid area in Rafah. The ministry added that patients in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency departments are in urgent need of blood units, amid a severe shortage of donations.
Meanwhile, the Director of Ambulance Services in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that “Israeli forces are preventing ambulances from reaching the bombing site in Rafah to aid the injured.”
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,381 and injured 124,054 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Medical Laboratories and Blood Banks in Gaza Appeal for Help
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of the Department of Medical Laboratories and Blood Banks in Gaza told Al Jazeera: “We are facing a shortage in blood bank reserves in all hospitals.” She added that malnutrition in the Strip has significantly affected the number of blood donors. She emphasized the urgent need for blood units from abroad, as well as blood testing and preservation tools.
Israeli Raids Destroy 3 Residential Buildings in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids destroyed three residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Sftawi areas, north of Gaza City.
Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar Dies from Wounds after Airstrike that Killed His Nine Children
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Nasser Medical Complex confirmed on Saturday evening the death of Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar, who succumbed to his injuries days after an Israeli airstrike targeted his home in Khan Yunis, killing nine of his children.
Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar Dies from Wounds after Airstrike that Killed His Nine Children
Injured in Shelling on House in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli shelling on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.”
Gaza Health: 200 Injured Arrived at Nasser Medical Complex
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Over 200 injured people arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, 30 of whom are in critical condition, and 5 are clinically dead. The Ministry explained that the injured urgently need blood units, and that “the health situation is catastrophic, especially after hospitals in northern Gaza went out of service.”
Lebanese Citizen Injured in Israeli Raid
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: A Lebanese citizen was injured in an Israeli raid on Beit Leif town in southern Lebanon.
Massacre at Rafah ‘Aid’ Site: Starving Civilians Ambushed, Scores Killed
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A new massacre was carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning. According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli forces opened fire on crowds near a US-operated aid site west of Rafah, killing at least 30 Palestinians and injuring 120 others.
Massacre at Rafah ‘Aid’ Site: Starving Civilians Ambushed, Scores Killed
Israeli Army: No Information on Injuries from Our Forces' Fire at Aid Distribution Center
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army claimed it has no information about injuries from its forces’ fire inside an aid distribution center in the Gaza Strip, stating that “the matter is under investigation.”
Nasser Hospital in Gaza: Blood Units Almost Completely Depleted
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Hospital issued an appeal to citizens to donate blood around the clock as the Israeli aggression on their people continues. They reported that a huge number of injured are arriving at the hospital, which has led to the near-complete depletion of blood units.
Hamas: Occupation Uses Centers Under Its Control as Traps for the Hungry
HAMAS STATEMENT: The occupation committed a brutal massacre by targeting thousands of citizens who went to aid distribution centers west of Rafah. They confirmed that the Rafah massacre resulted in the death of over 35 martyrs and the injury of over 150.
Palestinians prayed this morning over the victims of yet another Israeli massacre in Rafah.
At least 30 civilians were killed and over 120 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on massive crowds waiting for aid outside a US distribution center. pic.twitter.com/FaT0CEhRWp
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 1, 2025
Gaza Health: Hospitals Received 21 Martyrs in Rafah Aid Massacre
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Health Ministry stated that hospitals received 21 martyrs, 5 clinically dead cases, and 30 critical cases in the occupation’s massacre in the aid area in Rafah. They noted that injuries in the operations, intensive care, and emergency departments urgently need blood units amid a severe shortage of donations.
Doctors Without Borders: Israel Uses Aid in Gaza as a Tool for Displacement
MSF: Israel has imposed inhumane treatment in Gaza for over 19 months. They added that the catastrophic start of food distribution proves that the American-Israeli plan is ineffective. MSF accused Israel of using aid as a tool for forced displacement of the population as part of what appears to be an ethnic cleansing strategy.
Lapid: Occupying Gaza Will Direct Taxpayers' Money to Fund the Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid stated that if Israel occupies Gaza, it will “use Israeli taxpayers’ money to fund food and medicine for the Strip’s residents.”
Director of Medical Relief in Gaza: Aid Distribution Sites Unsafe
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera: “Aid distribution sites are unsafe, and Israel forces citizens to access them.” He stated that the United Nations and relief organizations are the most competent in distributing aid. He added that there is no justification for the occupation to shell citizens while they are seeking aid.
WATCH | Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians gathering at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid point. Witnesses say they were met with bullets and tank shells. Medical sources report over 35 killed and 150 injured. pic.twitter.com/8TeB5ufh9M
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 1, 2025
Ben-Gvir: I Don't Agree with Witkoff's Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Ben-Gvir as saying: “I don’t agree with Witkoff’s proposal, and Netanyahu made a mistake when he agreed to work according to the proposal.” He added, “Hamas will exploit the ceasefire for arming, and what should be done is to kill them.” He concluded, “I am not only worried about the ‘captives’ in Gaza, but also about our children and soldiers.”
Israel Prevents Ambulance Crews from Reaching Injured in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Ambulance Services in Gaza told Al Jazeera: “Occupation forces prevent ambulance vehicles from reaching the bombing site in Rafah to aid the injured.”
30 Killed, 120 Injured near American Aid Site West of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: 30 Palestinians were killed and 120 injured in an Israeli shooting at young men near an American aid site west of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Paris Saint-Germain Fans Display 'Stop Genocide in Gaza' Banner at Champions League Final
SOCIAL MEDIA: Paris Saint-Germain supporters at the Champions League final on Saturday evening raised a banner in the stands demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.
The banner appeared shortly after PSG took a 1-0 lead with Achraf Hakimi’s goal in the 12th minute against his former team, Inter Milan. A few minutes after the banner was displayed, Désiré Doué scored the second goal.
🇫🇷🇵🇸⚽️ FLASH – Une banderole “Stop génocide à Gaza” a été déployée dans le parcage Parisien. pic.twitter.com/rpuMayo8Oe
— AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) May 31, 2025
Paris Saint-Germain fans are known for their opposition to the war in Gaza, having previously unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner during a Champions League match against Atlético Madrid last November.
🇫🇷🇮🇱🇵🇸FLASH INFO — Des supporters du #PSG ont scandé « Liberté pour Gaza » et « Fuck, fuck Israël » à l’extérieur du Parc des Princes. pic.twitter.com/NaIC1TnVRL
— Citizen Média 🗞️ (@CitizenMediaFR) May 31, 2025
15 Killed, 50 Injured by Israeli Fire Near Aid Site in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 15 Palestinians were killed and 50 injured by Israeli fire from military vehicles targeting young men near an American aid distribution site west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
عاجل | 9 شهداء جراء استهداف الاحتلال فلسطينيين أثناء توجههم لاستلام مساعدات من نقطة توزيع الشركة الأمريكية في مواصي رفح pic.twitter.com/mUtI4xEvkC
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 1, 2025
Be the first to comment