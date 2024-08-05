‘Slow Killing’ – Palestinian Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained during Israeli Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, said it held Israel responsible for the consequences of its continued systematic policies aimed at killing Palestinian prisoners.

A Palestinian woman has died following serious injuries sustained during an Israeli raid on her home two months ago.

Wafa Jarrar, 50, was detained by Israeli forces during the raid on Jenin in May in which she suffered severe injuries resulting in the amputation of her legs above the knee.

The Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society accused Israeli authorities of her “brutal arrest” during which was “severely beaten and injured.”

⭕ Captive Wafaa Jarrar arrived at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin shortly after being released from Zionist prisons. https://t.co/tZuiqxMpzZ pic.twitter.com/oocjdTZgQF — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) May 30, 2024

Jarrar, who is the wife of a Hamas leader in the West Bank, was transferred to the Afula Hospital, and thereafter placed under administrative detention for four months. She was released on May 30 but continued to suffer from her injuries.

Her son said Jarrar’s condition had seriously deteriorated and experienced a setback over the past few days, which required her to be hospitalized, Aljazeera.net reported.

‘Systematic Medical Crimes’

The prisoner organizations said that Israeli authorities have also not responded to the request for her medical reports and to clarify what happened from May 27 – the day she underwent below-knee amputation, “to the subsequent above-knee amputation performed without her family’s consent, as she was under anesthesia and on a ventilator.”

The organizations held the occupation fully responsible for Jarrar’s death and said she was one of dozens of detainees who had been subjected to systematic medical crimes since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Jarrar, a mother of four, was the wife of 58-year-old Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, who has been held under administrative detention since February 2024.

Hours after her death, Israeli authorities extended her husband’s administrative detention for a further six months.

Mourning her death, the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, said it held the occupation responsible for the consequences of its continued systematic policies aimed at killing Palestinian prisoners.

“The martyr Jarrar carried a rich national, religious, and social record throughout her life, which she spent in effort, struggle, sacrifice, and giving, alongside her husband, the leader and prisoner Abdul Jabbar Jarrar,” Hamas said in a statement. “Today, she concludes her honorable path with martyrdom after a slow killing operation executed against her since the moment of her arrest.”

