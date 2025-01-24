LIVE BLOG: Poll: Netanyahu Should Resign | Israel Refuses to Withdraw from South Lebanon – Day 476

Israel faces mounting domestic pressure, with 62% of its citizens calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation.
Meanwhile, Israel’s refusal to withdraw from South Lebanon highlights ongoing regional tensions.
Jenin Battalion: We Showered Enemy Forces With Bullets
AL-QUDS BRIGADES – JENIN BATTALION:
We, alongside the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Youth of Revenge and Liberation, engaged in fierce battles with the enemy forces in Jenin refugee camp.
We showered enemy forces with bullets and detonated explosives targeting infantry forces, achieving confirmed hits.
“But when the army enters, we change, we become monsters, there is something inside us that encourages us, we start to see the army as an insignificant army that does not frighten us, nor with its tanks, nor its planes, nor with anything.”
Elderly Palestinian Man Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin Camp
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: An elderly Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
Families Of Israeli Captives Concerned about Phase Two of Deal
FAMILIES OF ISRAELI CAPTIVES IN GAZA:
The statements of the Prime Minister and ministers make us fear that the agreement will not include everyone.
Some figures in the government are trying to sabotage the second stage of the deal, pushing the situation back to a dangerous point that endangers the captives and our soldiers.
We must immediately move to the next stages of the deal to bring everyone back.
UN Source: No Signs Of Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon
UNITED NATIONS SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera):
There are no indications that Israeli forces will complete their withdrawal from Lebanon by next Sunday.
Without international political intervention, Israel is unlikely to withdraw after the 60-day deadline.
Field data suggests Israel is preparing to retain positions in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah Warns of Consequences if Israel Fails to Meet Withdrawal Deadline
Israeli Machinery Demolishes Residential Buildings In Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli machinery is demolishing residential buildings in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent.
Bulldozers Demolish Homes In Jenin Camp
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Bulldozers operated by Israeli forces are demolishing homes in the Jenin refugee camp.
UNRWA: At Least 1.9 Million Displaced In Gaza
UNRWA: At least 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza due to the war, with many forced to live in temporary shelters.
Maariv Poll: 62% Believe Netanyahu Should Resign
MAARIV POLL:
About 62% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign due to his mishandling of the October 7, 2023, attack.
Only 28% believe the prisoner exchange deal and the ceasefire in Gaza will be fully implemented.
UN: 1 Million Children In Gaza Need Psychological Support
UNITED NATIONS: The UN reported that one million children in Gaza require psychological and social support due to depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts stemming from the genocide committed by Israel over the past 16 months.
