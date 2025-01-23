Hezbollah Warns of Consequences if Israel Fails to Meet Withdrawal Deadline

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah warns that any failure by Israel to meet the 60-day withdrawal deadline will not be tolerated, urging Lebanon’s government to take action.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah confirmed today Thursday that with the approaching end of the 60-day deadline for the Israeli occupation to withdraw from Lebanese territories, it is “mandatory” for its forces to fully and comprehensively implement the provisions of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hezbollah addressed recent leaks discussing the possibility of the occupation delaying its withdrawal and remaining longer in Lebanon. The group stressed that this would “require everyone, especially Lebanon’s political authority, to pressure the sponsoring countries of the agreement to act effectively and follow through with the final days of the deadline.”

Hezbollah added that there must be full implementation of the withdrawal, with the Lebanese army deployed across every inch of Lebanese land, the rapid return of displaced citizens to their villages, and no room for any pretext to prolong the occupation.

The statement emphasized that any breach of the 60-day deadline would be a blatant violation of the agreement, an ongoing assault on Lebanese sovereignty, and a new phase of occupation. It would require the state to respond using all the means and methods guaranteed by international conventions to reclaim the land and free it from the occupation.

Hezbollah affirmed that while it will continue to monitor developments, any violation of the agreement and commitments will not be tolerated, and any attempt to evade the agreement under false pretenses would be unacceptable.

The group called for strict adherence, with no concessions.

It is worth noting that the 60-day deadline for the Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon ends this coming Sunday, according to the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on November 27.

As the deadline approaches, Israel has requested the United States to extend the Israeli military’s stay in southern Lebanon for 30 days beyond the deadline set by the ceasefire agreement, according to a source familiar with the details who spoke to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to the newspaper, officials from the United States, France, Lebanon, and Israel are holding intensive discussions on the matter, according to a French diplomatic source. France has stated it will accept any outcome reached by the involved parties, including Lebanon and Israel, to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, confirmed that Israel is in discussions with the Trump administration to extend the Israeli military’s stay in southern Lebanon beyond Sunday, the date stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, showing disregard for any international agreements made under global sponsorship, the Al-Mayadeen news network reported.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)