Trump Emphasizes Gaza Ceasefire – Majority of Israelis Back Prisoner Exchange Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump underscores the importance of Gaza’s ceasefire while progress continues on prisoner exchanges between Hamas and Israel.

US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, warning of significant consequences if it collapses. Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed in a statement the continuation of the exchange, marking the freedom of movement after the second phase of the swap.

Speaking at the White House, Trump commended his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, for his pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement, Al-Jazeera reported.

Trump also reportedly reflected on his administration’s leadership in the negotiations, which began prior to his presidency, asserting that the agreement would not have been possible without their efforts.

A poll conducted by Israel Today revealed that 70% of Israelis support completing the prisoner exchange deal in its entirety.

The survey also found that 52% of Israelis believe President Trump was instrumental in securing the agreement.

Additionally, 59% of Likud, Religious Zionism, and Shas voters backed the swap deal, while only 33% of Bezalel Smotrich’s supporters favored resuming hostilities.

Al-Jazeera also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to securing the release of all Israeli captives from Gaza, following a video call with the families of three detainees released as part of the initial exchange.

The families conveyed the prisoners’ message to continue efforts towards returning all detainees.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Ministry of Defense, urging the completion of all stages of the exchange agreement.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas also announced that starting on the seventh day of the agreement, internally displaced Palestinians would be allowed to move freely between the north and south of Gaza via Rashid Street, without weapons or inspections.

In a related development, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel is expected to release 180 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including 30 serving life sentences, as part of the first phase of the exchange.

The release will be in exchange for Hamas’ release of four Israeli female detainees.