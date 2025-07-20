LIVE BLOG: Widespread Famine Grips Gaza as Israeli Massacres and Targeting of Aid Seekers Persist – Day 653

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombardments continued across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, resulting in a rising death toll and numerous injuries.

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike targeting an area north of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip, according to sources at Nasser Medical Complex.

Hospital sources in Gaza reported that 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids across several areas of the Strip since dawn today.

Sources at Al-Aqsa and Al-Awda hospitals confirmed the death of 3 Palestinians following Israeli army shelling on Deir al-Balah city and Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported injuries among Palestinians due to an Israeli shelling of displacement tents in central Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on individuals in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, according to sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Five Palestinians from a single family were killed in an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, as reported by sources at Nasser Medical Complex.

A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Ghabari area of Jabaliya town, northern Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent also reported Israeli raids and the demolition of residential buildings in eastern Gaza City.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted the southern and eastern neighborhoods of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.

Local sources reported a quadcopter drone intermittently firing near Al-Mazra’a schools, south of Ramzun, in Deir al-Balah, with Israeli shelling targeting the southern areas of the city.

Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Nasser neighborhood, western Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, according to a source at Al-Shifa Hospital.