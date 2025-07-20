LIVE BLOG: Widespread Famine Grips Gaza as Israeli Massacres and Targeting of Aid Seekers Persist – Day 653

Over 115 Palestinians, including 92 aid seekers, were killed in one day as Gaza’s famine escalates under Israeli siege.
New video from Saraya Al-Quds shows the targeting of an Israeli armored vehicle in Gaza, highlighting continued resistance operations.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Belgium Investigates Two Israeli Soldiers for Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
STATEMENT (via Al-Jazeera): The Hind Rajab Foundation has reported that Belgian police released two Israeli soldiers after detaining them on suspicion of committing war crimes in Gaza.
The two Israeli soldiers were interrogated, and the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a criminal investigation is currently underway.
Gaza Health Ministry: 134 Killed, 1,155 Injured by Israeli Fire in Past 24 Hours
The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 134 Palestinians have been killed and 1,155 others injured by Israeli occupation forces in the past 24 hours.
The ministry also reported that the total number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 59,029 martyrs and 142,135 injured.
Four Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Water Desalination Plant
QUDS NEWS: Four people, including a woman, have been killed so far in an Israeli occupation strike on a water desalination plant in the central Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex Calls for Action on Dr. Al-Hams's Fate
ARABIC MEDIA: Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told Al Jazeera: “We call on international organizations to pressure the occupation to reveal the fate of Dr. Marwan Al-Hams.”
He added, “Al-Hams’s arrest is a message to silence the Palestinian voice and those who demand an end to the suffering of the people.”
99 Aid Seekers Killed in Past 24 Hours, Total Rises to Over 1,000
STATEMENT: Gaza Health Ministry: The number of ‘aid martyrs’ who have reached hospitals in the past 24 hours has reached 99 killed and over 650 injured. This raises the total number of ‘livelihood martyrs’ – aid seekers – who have reached hospitals to 1,021 killed and over 6,511 injured.
Forces Arrest Field Hospital Director Marwan Al-Hams
AL-JAZEERA: Director-General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Dr. Munir Al-Barsh, told Al Jazeera: Occupation forces have arrested the Director of Field Hospitals, Marwan Al-Hams. The arrest took place while Al-Hams was visiting the Red Cross Hospital west of Khan Younis. We hold the occupation responsible for the safety of Dr. Marwan Al-Hams.
Saraya Al-Quds: We Detonated An Explosive Device against Israeli Military Vehicle
SARAYA AL-QUDS: The military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement said its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle during its incursion southeast of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.
Palestinian Organizations in Europe Condemn the Attack on the Ship Handala
PALESTINIAN ORGANIZATIONS IN EUROPE:
Activists aboard the “Handala” ship are trying to fill the void left by complicity with war criminals.
The initiative reflects the ethical and humanitarian commitment of the “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” to the suffering of the people of Gaza.
WHO Spokesperson to Al Jazeera: 94% of Medical Facilities in Gaza Damaged
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SPOKESPERSON (to Al-Jazeera):
94% of health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been damaged.
The situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely dire.
Countries must put pressure to allow the entry of aid into Gaza.
We need medical supplies and aid to meet the needs of the sector.
Israel Bombs Building Housing Kindergarten in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army bombed a building housing a kindergarten in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, injuring a child and terrifying children who were present during the bombing. Palestinian media reported panic among the children after Israeli warplanes struck the roof of the building where their kindergarten is located.
27 Killed in Gaza in Israeli Strikes Since Dawn Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 27 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 4 who were seeking aid.
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Hodeidah as Al-Houthi Slams Regional Inaction on Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel launched new airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port while Ansarallah leader Sayyed Al-Houthi vowed continued support for Gaza and condemned Arab and Islamic silence over the genocide.
Five Palestinians Killed in Jabalia after Israeli Bombing
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Emergency services in Gaza reported the recovery of five Palestinian bodies following an Israeli airstrike on Jabaliya Town, northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli-Canadian Soldiers Fear Arrest as Canada Probes Gaza War Crimes
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Canadian police have opened a first-of-its-kind investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza, prompting fears of arrest among Israeli soldiers with Canadian citizenship.
Israel Expels UN Humanitarian Chief for Condemning Gaza Starvation
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli authorities have refused to renew the visa of Jonathan Whittall, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, following his outspoken condemnation of Israel’s actions against starving civilians in Gaza.
Israeli Army Announces Bombing of Hodeidah Port
STATEMENT: The Israeli Army stated:
We targeted facilities in Hodeidah Port, Yemen.
We targeted fuel tanks and engineering vehicles working to restore infrastructure in Hodeidah Port.
We targeted ships and boats used by the Houthis (Ansarallah) for military purposes.
We continue to target and destroy Houthi military sites in Hodeidah Port.
Israeli Media: Air Force Attacking Ansarallah Targets in Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli Air Force is attacking Ansarallah targets in the city of Hodeidah, Yemen.
Five Bodies Recovered in Jabaliya after Israeli Strike
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source from the Ambulance and Emergency services in the Gaza Strip reported the recovery of the bodies of five martyrs following an Israeli strike on Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
Gaza Under Relentless Israeli Strikes: Casualties Mount Across the Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombardments continued across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, resulting in a rising death toll and numerous injuries.
A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike targeting an area north of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip, according to sources at Nasser Medical Complex.
Hospital sources in Gaza reported that 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids across several areas of the Strip since dawn today.
Sources at Al-Aqsa and Al-Awda hospitals confirmed the death of 3 Palestinians following Israeli army shelling on Deir al-Balah city and Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported injuries among Palestinians due to an Israeli shelling of displacement tents in central Gaza City.
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on individuals in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, according to sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.
Five Palestinians from a single family were killed in an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, as reported by sources at Nasser Medical Complex.
A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Ghabari area of Jabaliya town, northern Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera’s correspondent also reported Israeli raids and the demolition of residential buildings in eastern Gaza City.
Airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted the southern and eastern neighborhoods of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.
Local sources reported a quadcopter drone intermittently firing near Al-Mazra’a schools, south of Ramzun, in Deir al-Balah, with Israeli shelling targeting the southern areas of the city.
Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Nasser neighborhood, western Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, according to a source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Maariv: Israeli Army Faces Shortage of Ground Force Commanders
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reports that the Israeli army is currently suffering from a shortage of an estimated 300 officers in ground force platoon commander positions.
According to the newspaper, the officer deficit is concentrated in the Combat Engineering Corps, which is experiencing a severe lack of platoon leaders and engineering and demolition teams.
Maariv indicated that the army acknowledges the difficulty in convincing qualified soldiers to join officer training courses. This has forced the military, over recent months, to appoint officers from regular and reserve units who have not completed the company commander course.
Meanwhile, Maariv quoted the Israeli army spokesperson’s office as stating that there are no gaps in team leaders within regular battalions and units.
Handala Continues Sail Towards Gaza Despite Sabotage Attempts
AL-JAZEERA: The vessel Handala of the Freedom Flotilla continues its voyage towards the Gaza Strip for the second consecutive day, after departing from Italian shores yesterday, Sunday.
The organizing committee for the ship’s journey announced an attempt to sabotage the vessel before its departure from the Italian port of Gallipoli, through an attempt to destroy its engine.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s correspondent aboard the ship, Mohamed Al-Baqali, stated that the journey is proceeding under normal conditions so far, and it is expected to reach the shores of Gaza within a week.
Large Numbers of Starving People Arriving at Health Centers
ARABIC MEDIA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera:
“Large numbers of starving people are arriving at health centers.
“Only a small amount of medicines and supplies remain in warehouses amidst a shortage of aid.
“We warn of the closure of some hospitals in the Strip due to fuel shortages.
UN Official Confirms Israeli Targeting of Aid Seekers in Gaza
AP: The Associated Press, citing a UN official, reports that Israeli forces opened fire on crowds in Gaza who were attempting to take food from a World Food Program convoy.
The Associated Press also cited an eyewitness who tried to obtain food in Gaza: Tanks suddenly surrounded us for two hours amidst a hail of bullets and shelling. The tanks and drones indiscriminately targeted the starving.
One in Three People in Gaza Go without Food for Days
WFP: The World Food Programme reported that aid seekers in Gaza have been shot at by Israeli tanks, snipers, and other sources. Those killed were merely trying to access food while on the brink of starvation. WFP warned that Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with one in three people going without food for several days.
Israeli Soldiers Fear Canadian War Crimes Investigation
TIMES OF ISRAEL: The Times of Israel reported that Canadian police opened an investigation in June into possible international crimes committed during the Gaza war. Israeli soldiers with Canadian citizenship fear repercussions after their names appeared on a Canadian journalist’s website accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. One Canadian-Israeli soldier said, “It’s scary, we don’t know if traveling to Canada is safe or if we’ll be arrested.”
UNICEF: Israel Rejecting Numerous Aid Entry Requests
UNICEF: The UNICEF regional spokesperson told Al-Jazeera that Israel has rejected many aid entry requests, contributing to the current crisis in Gaza.
Disabled Palestinian Killed by Starvation in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A disabled Palestinian died from starvation at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
Israeli Media: Breakthrough Possible in Doha Talks Within Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli source told Kan that a breakthrough in Doha ceasefire talks could happen within days.
