Long-Range Missiles – Resistance Roundup – Day 301

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A long-range rocket was fired from southern Gaza toward the southern Israeli city of Asdod.

This is the first time in weeks that a long-range missile has been fired from inside Gaza, demonstrating the ability of the Resistance to operate even within the limits imposed by the Israeli war on the Strip.

More rockets were fired at Israeli military bases within the so-called Gaza envelope as well.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets the Sofa military site with 10 114mm Rajoom rockets. “Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades targets the Sofa military site with 10 114mm Rajoom rockets.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds displays footage of a Zionist drone that it controlled while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies over Rafah.”

Saraya Al-Quds displayed footage of a Zionist drone that it reportedly controlled while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies over Rafah. pic.twitter.com/bhS67XZvUv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 2, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense units, at night on Thursday 1-8-2024, launched anti-aircraft missiles towards the enemy warplanes in “The Lebanese skies in the southern region, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:05 PM on Friday 2-8-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers at the Dhuhaira site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:15 PM on Friday 2-8-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:40 PM on Friday 2-8-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:00 PM on Friday 2-8-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:45 PM on Friday, 02-08-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Rahib site with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)