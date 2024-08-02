‘Necessary Measures’ – US Prepares To Send More Combat Aircraft to Middle East 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US government is preparing to send more combat aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and other countries in the region, The New York Times reported on Friday.

An anonymous US military official told the paper that “necessary measures” were being taken by American forces and that certain logistics such as “how many planes to send is still being worked out,” as well as “final approvals from senior officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin.”

The NYT said that officials “were seeking to calibrate the American response to send enough of the right types of aircraft as quickly as possible to help defend Israel without appearing to escalate the conflict.”

The report came a day after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed US military deployments to support Israel against various threats in a phone call.

“The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

It said Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran”.

Haniyeh’s Assassination

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,480 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,128 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

The conflict has sparked increased tensions across the Middle East, with the latest escalation earlier this week when Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during his visit to Iran. Israel also assassinated a senior Hezbollah official, Fouad Shukr, in an airstrike in Lebanon on Tuesday.

While the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon has engaged in cross-border skirmishes with Israel, Yemen’s Ansarallah group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Gaza.

Over 1 Million Displaced

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)