By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Support for Palestine in international sports events continued, this time with Manchester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez carrying a Palestinian flag on the pitch after a Premier League fixture.

Mahrez celebrated his team’s convincing 5-0 win against Everton on Sunday by waving a Palestinian flag while draped in an Algerian flag.

The game took place at the Etihad stadium in Manchester.

This is only one of many such gestures of solidarity with the Palestinian people by high-profile athletes in the UK and across the world.

“Leicester City’s England Under-21 international Hamza Choudhury and French Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana held a Palestinian flag aloft following their side’s FA Cup win over Chelsea on Saturday May 15th,” the Irish Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

“This was followed by Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo doing the same after their side’s final fixture at Old Trafford this season, a 1-1 draw with Fulham,” the widely circulated publication added.

Mahrez’s statement of solidarity arrived at a time when millions in the UK and around the world have expressed solidarity with Palestine, while protesting the Israeli war on Gaza and violence in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Over 270 Palestinians were killed and nearly 2,000 wounded in the latest Israeli onslaught in Gaza. Scores more were killed and hundreds wounded in clashes between unarmed Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)