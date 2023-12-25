No ‘Merry Christmas’ with Genocide – World Stands with Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza continue to pour in from all over the world.

Countless gestures from the streets of London to Christmas concerts in Italy, to a seemingly endless stream of social media posts, kept Gaza alive in the minds of millions, even on Christmas.

Christmas Trees of Gaza

We start from social media, where thousands of posts, liked and shared by millions of people, served as constant reminders that there is little to celebrate when Israel continues to carry out a genocide against 2.3 million Gazans.

A particular image that went viral is that of a Christmas tree, half of which resembled the explosions and flames that follow each Israeli strike on residential neighborhoods in Gaza.

This image was shared widely by activists, celebrities, and ordinary people.

Social media solidarity has also expressed itself in numerous other creative ways.

Alla Scala Theater

A spontaneous protest broke out during the general rehearsal at Alla Scala Theater in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.

Activists displayed a long banner that read “Stop Bombing Gaza’”. Meanwhile, people from the audience carried Palestinian flags while chanting: “Enough! Stop Bombing Gaza”.

The protest had a big impact on the Italian public since Alla Scala Theater officially opens its season every year in December, drawing much attention in social and mainstream media.

WATCH | A protest broke out on Saturday night at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy, against Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DGG2PK9lyo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

‘Gaza is Love’

Though solidarity for Gaza can express itself through spontaneous actions, it is also generated by the artists themselves as was the case in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday when famed American rapper Macklemore gave a heartfelt speech about the people of Gaza.

Macklemore referred to what is taking place in Gaza as a genocide, calling for immediate action to end the suffering of the Palestinians .

“And imma say it till I die, with my chest to the sky. Free Palestine, the message is love.” American rapper and artist, @macklemore communicated a long, heartfelt message about #Gaza to a sold out Climate Pledge Arena in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. pic.twitter.com/jceu52j2l1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

Palestine Chronicle itself was involved in Christmas solidarity actions, as our managing editor Romana Rubeo was asked to perform Christmas carols for Gaza at a public event held in a southern Italian town.

Rubeo’s flute melodies included an improvisation of the Palestinian national anthem Fida’i, or Freedom Fighter.

Ode to Gaza: Italian Musician Performs Palestinian National Anthem Italian musician and managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Romana Rubeo, performs an improvised version of the Palestinian national anthem Fida'i in solidarity with Gaza on December 24 in central Italy. pic.twitter.com/SRmBK75fbI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

Flags as Decorations

But even ordinary people who did not have the chance to show solidarity on stage, either took on social media or, as was the case in London and other major cities around the world, displayed Palestinian flags outside their homes.

Palestinian pastor Reverend Munther Isaac has criticized what he calls the hypocrisy and racism of the Western world, saying Gaza has become the moral compass of the world. https://t.co/XGwFLrPRMY pic.twitter.com/1nWvsNPdNt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

A Message from Bethlehem

One of the most powerful Christmas messages, however, came from Palestinian pastor Reverend Munther Isaac, who was speaking on Saturday before the congregation at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

Isaac reminded that world that “Gaza, as we know it, no longer exist. This is an annihilation. This is genocide.”

““If you are not appalled by what is happening in Gaza. If you are not shaken to your core, there is something wrong with your humanity,” he added.

“If Jesus was to be born today, he would be born under the rubble in Gaza.”

