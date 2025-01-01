Mass Protests in Istanbul Demand Justice for Gaza, Denounce Israeli Atrocities – Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of thousands in Istanbul rallied on New Year’s Day, condemning Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and demanding justice for Palestinians.

On the morning of January 1, 2025, hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens gathered in Istanbul to voice their solidarity with Palestinians and to condemn Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The rally, organized by the “National Will Platform,” a coalition of over 308 Turkish civil society organizations, began after dawn prayers at several prominent mosques across the city.

Protesters marched towards Istanbul’s iconic Galata Bridge, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans supporting Palestinian resistance.

Many carried banners with messages such as, “Stop the Genocide in Gaza,” “From Istanbul to Al-Aqsa: A Thousand Salutes to the Resistance,” and “Gaza: Where Children Don’t Grow Up.”

The demonstration was a repeat of last year’s mass gathering, where similar numbers rallied on the first day of 2024 in solidarity with Gaza. Turkish security forces maintained a strong presence around the bridge and mosques to ensure the safety of participants, TRT Arabic website reported.

Hundreds of thousands in Istanbul rallied on New Year's Day, condemning Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and demanding justice for Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/w76he5gNQp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2025

A Continued Call for Justice

The protest comes amid a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes and blockades have persisted since October 7, 2023. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll has surpassed 45,553, with over 108,000 injured and at least 11,000 people still buried under rubble. Most victims are women and children, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

The war, which began after Hamas launched its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli forces, has left Gaza in ruins. Israeli media have acknowledged that some of their casualties were the result of friendly fire during the initial conflict. However, the response from Israel has been widely condemned as disproportionate and genocidal.

Global Outcry and Legal Action

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Despite these legal actions, Israel has continued its campaign in Gaza, which has displaced nearly two million people and exacerbated famine and shortages of basic necessities.

The protests in Istanbul reflect growing international frustration with the lack of accountability for Israel’s actions. Demonstrators vowed to continue raising their voices until the world acknowledges and acts against what they see as an unprecedented humanitarian and moral catastrophe in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)