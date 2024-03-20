From Khan Yunis to Gaza and Zahra City – Resistance Roundup – Day 166

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to several statements issued by Palestinian groups in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Resistance to the Israel invasion is continuing on several fronts.

Aside from the South Lebanon-Northern Israel front, Palestinian groups reported clashes and operations in Khan Yunis, Gaza City and Al-Zahra city in central Gaza.

Resistance also continues against Israeli forces which have, a few days ago, re-invaded the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades fighters confront the enemy forces invading the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen confronting Israeli forces in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/c4PzOXpTHE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 20, 2024

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they detonated a tunnel opening on a Zionist force, leaving its members dead and wounded in the Al-Qarara area, north of the city of Khan Younis.

“Watch: A zionist troop carrier was targeted in the city of Al-Zahra, northwest of the Central Governorate.

An Israeli troop carrier was targeted in the city of Al-Zahra, northwest of the Central Governorate. Audio translation: After destroying the vehicle, the fighter says, "Listen! Call the tow truck now to come take it away!" pic.twitter.com/pem2tmcq5B — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 20, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed, with 60-caliber standard mortar shells, a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of the city of Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:35 on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted Hounin Castle with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:35 on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Heights with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah publishes new video of targeting Zionist positions in occupied #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/Ary7lTUXHm — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) March 12, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:40 on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:05 on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:05 PM on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted a building stationing Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 PM on Wednesday, 20-03-2024, targeted a building stationing Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)