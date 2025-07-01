Missiles from Yemen and Gaza Trigger Air Raid Sirens across Israel

Following a missile launch from Yemen, Israel reportedly intercepted the projectile and vowed revenge, as the US ambassador hinted at airstrikes on Yemen.

An Israeli military spokesperson announced that the air force had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, claiming the launch had been detected in advance.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee threatened to target Yemen, stating that B-2 bombers—used previously to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility during the recent 12-day war—could be deployed there.

Widespread panic gripped several Israeli cities, including greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and central Israel, as air raid sirens were triggered. Residents were seen taking cover in shelters and lying on the ground as alerts sounded.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also vowed retaliation against Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, declaring, “The fate of Yemen will be the fate of Tehran. After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will target the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) as well. Whoever raises a hand against Israel will have their hand cut off.”

A Yemeni ballistic missile from Yemen was intercepted above Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/IuvcERHq1g — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 1, 2025

Ambassador Huckabee echoed this stance, adding, “Maybe those B-2 bombers need to visit Yemen,” and praised Israel’s missile defense system, claiming that it provides civilians with the ability to seek shelter during attacks.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the incoming missile from Yemen was intercepted by the Arrow system—a long-range defense platform capable of engaging ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Following the launch, Israeli authorities reportedly closed portions of the country’s airspace as a precaution.

Since Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza over 100 days ago, Ansarallah has fired 53 ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the same source.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military stated on Tuesday evening that two rockets fired from southern Gaza were intercepted by the air force. No casualties were reported.

Air raid sirens were heard in several settlements near the Gaza border, including Miftahim, Amuz, Yesha, Nir Yitzhak, and Brei Gan.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had launched Q20 rockets at Nir Yitzhak and Miftahim from an area north of Khan Yunis, where Israeli military vehicles were reportedly operating.

(PC, AJA)