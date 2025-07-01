LIVEBLOG: Gaza Reels: Hundreds Dead, Wounded in Day of Israeli Atrocities amidst Ceasefire Reports – Day 634

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed and many more wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza since dawn on Tuesday, as the humanitarian catastrophe continues to deepen.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that he will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Monday.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,647 and injured 134,105 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Warplanes Pound Gaza and Khan Yunis with Heavy Fire Belts
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces launched a wave of intense airstrikes and fire belts across wide areas of Gaza, especially targeting Gaza City and Khan Yunis.
Ansarallah: Hypersonic Missile Hits Lod Airport
YAHYA SAREE: Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Ansarallah targeted Lod Airport in occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile. He said the strike halted airport operations and triggered mass evacuations.
Missiles from Yemen and Gaza Trigger Air Raid Sirens across Israel
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Following a missile launch from Yemen, Israel reportedly intercepted the projectile and vowed revenge, as the US ambassador hinted at airstrikes on Yemen.
Israeli Defense Minister: “Sanaa’s Fate Will Be Like Tehran’s”
SOCIAL MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz vowed to strike the Houthis in Yemen following a missile launch intercepted by the Israeli military. “We hit the head of the snake in Iran. We will target the Houthis in Yemen too. The fate of Sanaa will be the fate of Tehran,” he wrote.
Spanish FM: The War’s Goal Is to Turn Gaza into a Massive Graveyard
AL-JAZEERA: Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Gaza dominates the agenda at the International Conference on Financing for Development. He reiterated his call for an end to the war and described Israel’s actions as violations of international law aiming to “turn Gaza into a massive graveyard.”
Al-Qassam Brigades: Rocket Barrage Hits Nir Yitzhak and Mivtahim
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Hamas’s military wing claimed responsibility for launching Q20 rockets at the Israeli settlements of Nir Yitzhak and Mivtahim from the Khan Younis area, stating they targeted areas where Israeli military vehicles are stationed.
US Reiterates Demand to Dismiss UN Rapporteur Over Israel Criticism
AL-JAZEERA: The US again called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to remove Francesca Albanese, accusing her of antisemitism and supporting terrorism following her remarks condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Israeli Jets Conduct Heavy Bombing on Gaza’s Al-Zeitoun Neighborhood
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes and fire belts targeting the Al-Zeitoun area in eastern Gaza City.
11 Killed, 84 Injured in Israeli Strike on Aid Seekers Near Netzarim
ANADOLU NEWS AGENCY: Israeli forces shelled civilians waiting for humanitarian aid near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, killing 11 and injuring at least 84 others, according to the Anadolu news agency.
109 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospitals in Gaza reported that 109 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since Tuesday morning, including 28 civilians waiting for aid distribution.
Israeli Cabinet to Discuss Prisoner Swap Deal Before Netanyahu Travels to Washington
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed that the full security cabinet will meet Saturday evening to discuss developments in the prisoner exchange deal. Channel 12 reported Netanyahu is now prioritizing the deal with Hamas ahead of his trip to the US.
Axios: Qatar Delivers Updated Ceasefire Deal Proposal to Israel and Hamas
AXIOS (citing senior officials): Qatar has submitted a revised proposal to Israel and Hamas to advance hostage negotiations and reach a ceasefire. Changes focus on phrasing rather than substance. Hamas has yet to respond.
Channel 12: Major Breakthrough in Ceasefire Talks Possible Within Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: Citing Israeli officials, Channel 12 reports a “major breakthrough” could resume hostage talks within days. For the first time, Israel is open to terms it had previously rejected. US and Qatari pressure is reportedly behind the shift, ahead of the Trump-Netanyahu meeting.
25 Missing After Israeli Strike on Gaza Home, Rescue Blocked by Shelling
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 25 people are missing under rubble in Gaza’s Tuffah neighborhood after an Israeli airstrike. Rescue teams say they cannot reach the site due to continued bombardment.
Who is Ayman Odeh, Palestinian MK Facing Impeachment after Knesset Vote?
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A parliamentary committee in the Israeli Knesset voted on Monday to advance the impeachment of Palestinian lawmaker Ayman Odeh over remarks he made welcoming the release of Palestinian detainees.
