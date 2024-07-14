‘Filled with Smell of Blood’ – Israel Commits New Horrific Massacre at UNRWA School in Nuseirat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army carried out on Sunday a new massacre against displaced people at a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera reported that an Israeli raid targeted the Abu Oreiban school in the Nuseirat camp, resulting in the killing of 13 Palestinians.

Medical sources informed Al-Jazeera that the bombing also injured at least 70 people, with Al-Aqsa TV quoting the director of Al Awda Hospital stating that more than 70 percent of the injured were women and children.

This massacre follows two horrific incidents in Khan Yunis and Al-Shati refugee camps west of Gaza City the previous day, which caused hundreds of casualties.

The death toll from the Al-Shati Camp prayer hall massacre west of Gaza City has risen to 22, with dozens injured.

The Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis has resulted in 90 deaths, half of whom were women and children, and approximately 300 injured.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA’s media advisor, said on Sunday that the agency constantly provides the Israeli army with the coordinates of its schools.

He noted that the bombing sends a clear message that there is no safe place in Gaza and described the situation as extremely dangerous, with 1.8 million Palestinians being pushed into a very narrow space.

For his part, Scott Anderson, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, said in a statement that he “witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I have seen in my nine months in Gaza” while visiting Nuseirat on Sunday.

“With not enough beds, hygiene equipment, sheeting, or scrubs, many patients were treated on the ground without disinfectants. Ventilation systems were switched off due to a lack of electricity and fuel, and the air was filled with the smell of blood,” he added.

“I saw toddlers who are double amputees, children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment, and others separated from their parents. I also saw mothers and fathers who were unsure if their children were alive,” he concluded, adding that the area had been labeled as a ‘humanitarian zone’ by the Israeli army.

Anderson called for the removal of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians, stating that “civilians must be protected at all times.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)