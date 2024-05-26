Rafah Massacre – Israel Targets Camp for Displaced Palestinians

In a new massacre, at least 35 civilians were killed and others were injured, mostly children and women, in the Israeli occupation’s bombardment of the tents of displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday evening that the Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre in a supposedly safe area where thousands of people were displaced.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its crews transported a large number of bodies and injured after the occupation targeted the tents of the displaced in Rafah.

The camp that was bombed is located in the Tal al-Sultan area, west of the city of Rafah. Sources reported that a large number of bodies of martyrs and wounded, the majority of whom were children and women, arrived at the Tal al-Sultan clinic.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Rafah massacre has risen to 35, including children and women, while relief crews in Gaza believe that it would rise as a result of the absence of medical capabilities to provide treatment for severe burns. pic.twitter.com/1msla9VS84 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2024

Eyewitnesses indicated that the bombing led to the destruction and burning of a large number of tents in the Rafah camp.

The camp is located outside the area that the Israeli army demanded to be evacuated in the city of Rafah.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent said that ambulance crews were unable to recover the charred bodies as a result of the Israeli bombing of the camp.

This is a developing story ..

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army aircraft bombed a camp for displaced people northwest of Rafah with more than 8 missiles, killing at least 27 people. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/H99q9SR4gR pic.twitter.com/4c63bvbTvn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)