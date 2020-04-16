PA Development Minister: Number of Palestinian Families Living under Poverty Line Could Double

The number of Palestinian families living under the official poverty line is expected to double in the coming months due to the coronavirus crisis, the Palestinian Authority’s Social Development Minister warned yesterday.

Ahmad Majdalani told reporters in Ramallah that some 53,000 families have dropped below the poverty line since the start of the crisis.

China delivers 10,000 coronavirus kits to Palestine https://t.co/UURgPJNVav via @MiddleEastMnt — Denny Cormier #StayHome (@santafeez) April 2, 2020

“This has prompted thousands of enterprises and businesses to impose strict measures to contain the situation,” he explained. This figure is expected to increase by the end of April.

“The PA has started to disburse financial aid to more than 115,000 affected families, 80,000 of whom are in the occupied Gaza Strip,” Majdalani pointed out. He added that the number of families who receive such aid has increased by 10,000.

The #Israeli raid was the latest action taken by the Israeli army to curtail Palestinian efforts aimed at containing the spread of the deadly #coronavirus in #Palestine. https://t.co/Em4S3w5aZg via @PalestineChron — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) April 16, 2020

“Fifty-eight percent of the aid itself comes from the PA,” said the minister. “Thirty-nine percent comes from the EU and three percent comes from the World Bank.”

One new coronavirus case was confirmed this morning in the West Bank, raising the total in Palestine to 294, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

